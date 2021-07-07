In my own words: Gharin Stansbury
A unique 2021 recruiting cycle forced schools perhaps more than ever to search for prospects off the beaten path, which is how Arizona State was introduced to Franklin, La. defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury. The Sun Devil incoming freshman admits that ASU’s diligence in pursuing him ultimately constructed a bond strong enough to eliminate both any apprehension of traveling a considerable distance from home to play college football as well as the suitors who arrived on the scene much later on, to away him away from ASU.
“When Gharin gets here,” said ASU defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez, “there's gonna be a few people that go, ‘Oh, that's what Coach Rob was talking about!’ Gharin is long, and he’s got a babyface; he's the nicest person. But when he decides to get nasty, It's impressive. “His senior film was awesome. He looked like a force, like a four-star or five-star guy; he was booking people. That's where all these colleges all of a sudden jumped in. But to his credit, he appreciated that we saw something in him when very few other people did. It meant something to him.”
Stansbury discusses his football background, that unique recruiting journey with the Sun Devils and his expectation in his inaugural season with the team.
(This interview was conducted prior to Gharin Stansbury’s arrival in Tempe)
“I started playing football when I was six years old. I remember just having fun with my friends, running around playing flag football. I remember winning the Pee Wee league championship. It was always fun for me. Okay. I was always taller than my friends and my peers. So, I was dominating on the field even back when I was playing against young kids. Because I was taller; I usually would play on the line for the most part. Being one of the biggest players, I had to play on the line, and I played both offensive and defensive lines.
“When I was in 10th grade, that was the year I popped on the scene, making plays, and I had a great season. I second All-State in my sophomore year, and that’s when I knew, ‘yeah, football is my sport.’ I knew I could see myself playing on the next level. Playing football in the South, it’s very serious. Everybody plays football, mostly everybody in my family played football. It’s always been a big deal; nobody had to push me to play. It was natural; you go in the backyard play football, you play in seven-on-seven games. It’s always been natural.
“First time that I was contacted by Arizona State, I talked to coach Rob (Robert Rodriguez). Coach Rob loved my explosiveness, how long I was and how well I could move. When I talked to coach Herm (Edwards), he was letting me know how much he liked my film, and just like coach Rob he's just such a nice person. When I talked to him, I knew that this was a person I could see myself playing for and a head coach I want to get led by.
“Coach Rob and I talked first in late May (of 2020), and I committed in July. In that first call, he was giving me information about the school, telling me about his career, coaching for the Minnesota Vikings and his whole background, basically. That was the biggest thing with him and Arizona State that they had so many coaches who came from the NFL and had that background. That was very cool.
“Even though I couldn’t visit them, I could tell Arizona State was a good school that is very diverse. He was telling me how different it is from Louisiana and how different of an experience it would be going to Arizona State. Franklin, Louisiana is a very small town (approximately 7,000 residents). It was really fun living there, honestly, because everybody knows everybody. Everybody grew up together, and you’re always seeing the same people that you grew up with.
“Growing up in such a small town, you definitely have a chip on your shoulder; you want to show that kids from small towns and country towns can play too and are just as good as the kids that play in the big cities. I want to show that we have talent just as well. It’s crazy how Arizona State, from far away way found me in a small town in Louisiana. It just shows the power of putting out your film out there. Thank God for the Internet (laughs). Training at Edge Assassins helped me a lot. They worked with me on my fundamentals and technique, and that's their biggest thing. They saw me as a raw talent and showed me how they could build me and mold me. They helped me out a lot.
“It was hard committing to a school that I didn’t get to see (in person) first, but you have to have faith sometimes. That was the biggest thing – faith. I believe in coach Rob and the whole coaching staff. I feel they could develop me as a player. Getting to know him, we really built this relationship over time, and that’s why I have faith in him. That’s why when other schools (such as Texas and Tennessee) recruited him after I committed, and even though I was re-evaluating everything, Arizona State was still is the top school for me, and it was my best option. Them being loyal and recruiting me before everybody else was one of the biggest things too.
“Last season, I got stronger, and I was more aggressive and more explosive. I also played more physical in my game. I’m at 228 (pounds right now), and the coaches didn’t talk to me yet about how much weight I need to gain. They want me to come in, learn the playbook, get in the weight room, and the rest will come. Watching them play last year, I love how the defensive line was working together, seeing all the plays and all the sacks they were making. I loved watching them against USC; even though they lost, you could tell how good that defensive line is, and I can’t wait to go there and play with Arizona State.
“I know being a freshman will be a culture shock, but I know it’s such a beautiful place. The players I talked to tell me how much I will enjoy it. When I get there, my goal is just to come in and learn the system, do what the coaches ask of me, so I help my team as best as I can. I wanted to play away from home so I could get out and experience a new life for me. It really didn't matter to me how far away I was going to go to a school. Even if I went close to home, it's still gonna be different because it's not home.
“I'm going to make Arizona State my home. That's gonna be my new home.”
