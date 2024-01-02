The Westbrooks family with ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham (Westbrooks IG Photo)

Champ Westbrooks had to be patient in his recruiting process, which for the 6-4 265-pound offensive lineman culminated in the best possible outcome for him becoming a Sun Devil. ASU’s incoming freshman, who was a standout at Los Angeles Loyola High School, will cap off a successful prep career on January 6 by playing in the prestigious All-American Bowl. In our conversation, Westbrooks shared his football story, the relationship he has developed with the Sun Devils’ offensive line coach Saga Tuitele, and his expectations from his upcoming Arizona State career.

“My real first name is Rashad, and I got the nickname Champ because when I was a baby getting my (vaccine) shots, I didn’t cry, and my dad was like, ‘you took it like a Champ,’ and that just stuck as my name. I was three or four years old when I started playing flag football, and that’s when I really started to get into it, scoring touchdowns on everybody. I got into pads around six or seven years old. And from then, it was just all football for me. I was a bigger kid playing running back and running over other kids (laughs). It wasn’t until my sophomore year that I really settled into being an offensive lineman because I played a lot of defensive line. I wanted to play defense going into my sophomore year on varsity. But we needed help at the offensive line position. So, after playing those games that season, I loved it. So, I just stayed at that position and helped the team.

“Because I was doing well, I got my first offer after my sophomore year; I’m pretty sure it was Colorado State. And that was very surreal because I knew I was good enough to get a college scholarship. After my junior year, I started putting my name out there and going to camps and stuff. Louisville was my first Power Five offer, and Arizona State was my second one. I got offered by them (ASU) when I went to the (University of) Redlands camp. The offensive line coach, Coach (Saga) Tuitele, saw me when he was at Fresno State, and I went to a camp there. That was the end of my sophomore year, and that’s when I first met him and stayed in contact with him.

Westbrooks during one his visits to Tempe

“When Coach Tuitele first talked to me, he told me he liked my length and size, and he told me that I could really do something with that. He was very interested in me, and I liked what he had to say. It’s just crazy because I never thought he would be my coach in college. He’s a great recruiter and a great coach. At the camp, he was telling me how to fix minor things and helping me out. He’s also a great family guy. I met his family on my official visit, and they’re great. I just love how he is and how he works. Yeah,

“I knew he was going to be at that Redlands camp, and I knew I had to perform well, but there was no pressure because I was confident enough in my abilities that it was just another day in the shop. Just go out there and ball out. I was very surprised that Arizona State offered me after that camp, and it meant a lot. I didn’t expect it, and I was just going to the camp to put my name out there and wait for coaches to look at it (the film) and get back to me. I didn’t expect to get an offer right then and there at the camp, so it was a surreal moment.

“I loved my visits to Arizona State. On my unofficial, loved how the coaches treated me when I got there; it was like I was already a part of the family. On the official visits, meeting the other guys and seeing the other prospects was just a great experience, too. Only one of the guys on the visit actually ended up not committing (offensive lineman Rustin Young). So that was great, seeing how that all worked out. But that unofficial visit solidified everything for me, and that’s why I committed. Everyone made me feel very welcome, and I loved that.

“The scheme there fits me because, in my school, we also do a lot of different and new stuff. I like that because I know I can really play anywhere on the line and do whatever I’m asked to help out the team with that. I saw what the offensive line did (the swinging gate formation) in that win over UCLA, and I’m definitely happy because I know that’s something I participate in. We did that (swinging gate formation) Once in high school, and I wish we had done it more.

“I know they (ASU) didn’t have a good season, but there’s no doubt in my mind that I’m at the right place. I know the situation that we were going through during the season, with a lot of injuries happening. I feel like this year, we could really turn that around with everybody healthy, getting good players back, and the bowl game ban being lifted. There’s a lot to play for this season.

“The last three games of my senior season, I had to play center because our center had a concussion. I think that helped me because it made me see how versatile I could be. I had never snapped in a game before that, and being able to have a perfect game with no bad snaps was just crazy, and it helped me see that I could really help out anywhere. If Coach Saga really needs me to play center, I will, but I try to stay away from that (laughs). He told me that he really wants to utilize my length at tackle, and I'm down for that. He wants a lot of linemen in his rotation and gets them the best work that they can get because he expects everyone to play. That’s what I love about this team; everyone gets a chance to show out, show their talent, and show their worth.

“Even though I was committed for a long time, signing day was a crazy experience. It was wild seeing all my friends and teammates there to support me while I was signing made it such a big deal for me. That was big for me. I’m going up there (Tempe) in the summer. I do have a trainer, and I will work out some with the football team at Loyola because they’re getting their workouts. It will be good to get with them one last time before I leave and make sure I’m in the best shape I can be when I get out there. I’m 265 lbs., and my target weight is 290, maybe 300 lbs. I've never played left tackle or any tackle position, so I’m gonna work on my kick step on that island, and that isolation work and get ready for all of that.

“I know a lot of true freshman offensive lineman redshirt, and I'm willing to do whatever I need to do because I trust that these coaches will get me to the next level. So, if they want me to redshirt to get stronger, then I’ll redshirt. If they want me to play, then I will for sure play. I'm really not worried about what will happen because I will be ready to do whatever.”

