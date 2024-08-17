The repetitive and draining nature of fall camp has naturally led to a dip in energy and motivation, according to ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham, who is not going to let his guys take their foot off the gas. After all, a major talking point before preseason practices began in Tempe was the Big 12’s media preseason poll projecting the Sun Devils dead last in the new 16-team conference. Dillingham who is plenty driven not to let that projection come to fruition, wants his players to have the correct mindset in order to defy that forecast.





“The first 12 days of camp, I think they started feeling themselves,” Dillingham admitted. “We’re the worst team in the Big 12; if you get comfortable out here, something’s wrong. If you think you're good, something is wrong. When you take the field, you should try to win and compete at the highest level. Scratch, claw, whatever you got to do to win the football game. I think we have competitive people on our team, but you still shouldn’t put aside the fact that everyone thinks you suck.”





Arizona State’s head coach feels as if fall camp thus far has been a swinging pendulum, with the offense and the defense trading off in having notable performances. Lately, however, he wants his offense guys to get back into the flow and showcase consistency, as the defense has taken preseason sessions by the horns as of late.





“The last few days, the defense got pissed off, and the offense got comfortable,” Dillingham reflected. “ It’s good; it means they have to respond. Today (Friday) was a good practice, but we gotta be more dialed into the details on offense when we come out to practice tomorrow (Saturday).”





The Sun Devils' defensive energy was outstanding on Friday, dominating 11-on-11 sequences consisting of sacks, tackles for losses, interceptions, and minimal explosive plays yielded. This dynamic was most evident after practice concluded by witnessing a celebratory defensive line. The energy was so apparent that one reporter struggled to ask Dillingham questions with the ruckus just feet away, “Any other questions? Or do you guys just like the energy?” Dillingham said jokingly.





The offense, though, will have no better chance than Saturday to get back on track when ASU has its second scrimmage of fall camp at Mountain America Stadium, simulating game day atmosphere and procedures for the first time during fall camp and just 14 days prior to the season opener. Dillingham and his staff will use this scrimmage to settle outstanding position battles and construct the two-deep at each position group. And yes, that includes the battle for starting quarterback, which Dillingham expects to know following tonight’s practice.





The new technological advances in college football are going to be in play on Saturday as well. The Microsoft Surface devices on the sidelines will offer replays so coaches and players can go over previous snaps right there on the sideline. Additionally, defensive and offensive on-field communication between coordinators, linebackers, and quarterbacks is a new process being implemented this season by all FBS teams.





“The scrimmage Saturday is the final day we’ll get to evaluate these guys in a live tackle setting,” Dillingham said, “to see who can actually get it done by themselves. We’ll actually get to treat it as a game; the ones and twos will practice at the same time on both sides of the ball. We’ll rotate like a game, watch the plays, and go through the plays on the surface (Microsoft Surface devices) like a game; we’re going to try and emulate the new game face as much as possible.





“We’ll actually get a chance to go through the new sideline mechanics. It's a good learning experience for us that it's a huge tool that, if we use correctly on game day, then we get to come to the sideline and say, ‘Look, this is just like the clip we showed you,’ it gives you a lot of tangible tools to coach off of. These guys would’ve defended 3000 formations and play before we kicked off. Kudos to them and the work they put in during walkthroughs in the off-season and at night, because that’s a lot of plays. Having 3000 reps of hearing communication.”





High-tech aids aside, it is still the mental approach of the players that is poised to dictate an improvement shown over last year. Dillingham does not shy away from mentioning the external perception of the program's fortunes in 2024 and certainly won’t let that assessment by others affect his winning mindset for the season.





“I have my own belief, and that’s that we’re going to go out there every game and try to win a football game,” Dillingham exclaimed. “I’ve never taken the field where I didn’t think we were going to win. In my entire career, in my entire life.”



