ASUDevils - In continued offensive transformation, Long strives to meet new expectation

Few true freshmen become a captain. It's hard for one to exhibit the mix of confidence and poise required to earn the respect of coaches and peers so quickly. Sure, Ethan Long arrived on campus early in January of 2019 and had a head-start on relationships with coaches and teammates, but fellow star freshman Jayden Daniels beat him out for the starting quarterback job.

So, when Long was named the special teams captain following fall camp in 2019, the hype surrounding the guy coaches called "Captain America" intensified. Former Arizona State offensive coordinator Rob Likens labeled the former four-star from West Linn, Oregon, a "one in a million player."

Long heard the praise. Maybe, he thinks, expectations for him got out of hand.

"I don't want to short come myself, but I think there was a lot of hype in being a captain, and I really didn't do too much last year," Long told Devils Digest. "I think I had one tackle on special teams. I had a couple carries, a couple plays that could've been good, but it didn't happen, that was frustrating."

While expectations for Long entering 2019 were through the roof, he enters his sophomore year with a new label and reset expectations. After a freshman season which saw him carry the ball six times for 32 yards, Long is continuing his offensive transformation to tight end in 2020.

"The biggest thing with Ethan is that he gets it," co-wide receivers coach Derek Hagan said. "He knows what's going on, and he's picking up everything pretty fast coming from quarterback to tight end. We know he's got great hands. He's got a great work ethic, and he's got a great head on his shoulders. He's attentive, he's sharp, and for us the way we look at it, there's no point in wasting his talent."

Long showcased his adaptability in his early willingness to change positions last fall, after Daniels was named the starting quarterback, and now Pittsburgh Panther quarterback Joey Yellen was named the backup.

There wasn't any time for pouting. Rather than feel sorry for himself, Long said he sought out more playing time with special teams in mind right away.

"At Camp [Tontozona], Jayden was named the starter and Joey was number two, and it was like 'time to go find some time on the field,'" said Long, who last received a rushing attempt with two carries for 10 yards in the Sun Devils' loss to Colorado at the end of September. "I went up to [special teams coach Shawn] Slocum and was like 'hey, I'm not the starter can I get on more special teams than just punt team?' and I think that's when my role really evolved."

Now, after spending his freshman year as the Sun Devils' "Sparky" direct snap quarterback and captain of the special teams' unit, Long has dropped that designation on the official roster. These days he's listed as a tight end/h-back, a role he said he's using his quarterback background to understand in new offensive coordinator Zak Hill's offense. With a youth football career filled with quarterback experience, Long noted that with his background, this position now brings him the most comfort entering the role of a receiver.

"Coach Hill is a brilliant dude," Long said. "Being able to play in his offense and the amount of complexity that comes with it and his knowledge of the game, it's fun to be a part of. My biggest comfort is from coming from [being] a quarterback. Because I know coach Hill's offense is so schematic-oriented that as a receiver, you can't just run a route. As a receiver, you're running a route for a purpose to either open somebody up, or somebody else is opening you up, and you need to know the timing of everything."