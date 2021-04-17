ASUDevils - Illinois State’s leading scorer DJ Horne joins the Sun Devils

In the 2020-21 season, the 6-1 75-pound Horne averaged 15.1 points shooting an impressive 42.4 percent from three-point range and 85.4 percent from the free-throw line, to go along with an overall field goal shooting percentage of 44.6 during that sophomore year.

Growing up as a Duke fan in Fayetteville, N.C., getting a call from Blue Devil legend Bobby Hurley naturally resonated quite a bit with guard DJ Horne. ASU’s head coach recruiting efforts yielded dividends as Illinois State’s leading scorer last season became the latest addition to the Arizona State basketball team.

“Arizona State contacted me two days after I entered the transfer Portal (on April 1st),” Horne said. “Coach Bobby Hurley talked to me about the opportunity to come up a level and playing with a familiar face in (ASU incoming freshman forward) Will Felton. We both played on the same AAU team, so that just makes it more comfortable for me and makes it a better environment. I talked a lot to Will before I made my decision about his recruiting experience with them (ASU).





“Coach Hurley told me that he was a guards’ coach, and obviously that’s the position he played, and as a fan, I’m very familiar with the Duke program growing up in the Durham (N.C.) area. So, I know about his reputation as a player and as a coach. He told me about their up and down style of play and his good experience with transfer players. When had a Zoom visit a week ago, and it was a very well put together visit, and I could see that they have solid facilities, and the campus is nice. I feel that this will be a good situation for me, and I know I made the right decision.”

Following his sophomore, Horne was named both to the Third Team All-Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) and the MVC All-Academic Team. His 15.3 points per game were fourth-best in the MVC. He has also made 60-of-140 three-point attempts this season, for a percentage of 42.9, both best in the MVC and his percentage rank 16th in the country.





In the 2020-21 campaign, Horne has scored in double-figures 19 times, including five games of 20 or more points. The guard also paced his team in total field goals, field goals attempted, and steals.

In the previous year, Horne was named to the MVC All-Freshman Team after averaging 8.7 points per game. Scored in double-figures 14 times during the season, including a pair of 20-point games.

Upon arrival Horne, who played two years at Illinois State will have three years of eligibility left.