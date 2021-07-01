Ike Diogu preparing for third Olympic run with Nigerian national team

When the Tokyo 2020 games begin in late July, it will mark the third Olympic games appearance for Sun Devil basketball great Ike Diogu. The 37-year-old Nigerian forward is headed back to Japan with goals of making history for an African nation.





“It’s progressed by leaps and bounds in just everything,” Diogu told a slew of local media Thursday morning of the progression the Nigerian national team has made over the last decade-plus of his involvement. In its third Olympic appearance – Diogu has been a part of each team – they’re hoping to become the first team from the FIBA Africa confederation to reach the quarterfinals of an Olympic tournament this summer. “Being able to qualify for the Olympics in 2012, we saw just how far off we were from being some of those elite teams but each year we’ve been able to progress and learn.





“To me, I feel like the collection of talent we have plus the way we’re tapping into our young pool of youth teams – I just feel like the future is bright for Nigeria.”





In the London 2012 games and Rio 2016 games, Diogu was a part of a national team that finished 10th and 11th, respectively. Ahead of the Tokyo games, Diogu and the Nigerian squad, will take on Team USA in a July 10th exhibition matchup in Las Vegas. Along with the matchup with the United States, Nigeria will play three other exhibition games before traveling to Tokyo for the Olympic games.





“For me the Olympics is probably at the top,” said Diogu when asked about where the accomplishment of being an Olympian ranked on his list of basketball accolades. “Because when I first joined the national team, we had never made the Olympics. But we always had a large collection of talent that could never seem to come together. It seemed like once I came on board and (Al-Farouq Aminu) came on board, that the younger generation – all of a sudden, it became cool and trendy to play for the national team.





“That’s one thing that I’m excited about and very happy to be a part of.”





As his body has aged, Diogu said he’s evolved and adapted to the international game, as well as changed the way he’s preparing his body.





“I used to be a really big chicken wing guy,” admitted Diogu, whose spent time playing professionally in China, Puerto Rico, Japan, and Iran, “but I can’t really do that anymore. Diet, stretching, a lot of water, and rest. Those are the main things. I try to get some lifting in every day… just injury prevention type of work that’s been key for me in order to play this long.”





During his time at ASU, the 6-foot-8 forward spent plenty of time in the post, something he admitted just isn’t a big part of the sport anymore.





“The game has changed. It’s really position-less basketball, so you have to be skilled, and you’ve got to be able to dribble and shoot,” said Diogu, who shot 38.7 percent from 3-point range during his time as a Sun Devil. “In today’s game, if you can’t shoot and you’re not skilled at any position, you’re a liability, and you’re not going to be able to play.”





Diogu weighed in on the NCAA’s new legislation regarding name, image, and likeness going into effect early Thursday morning with some reflection on his time in Tempe.





“I wish it would’ve happened when I was in school because that would’ve been pretty cool to see all of the things that could’ve come my way,” Diogu said. “Part of you is like, ‘well, it’s not fair because we had to go to college, and we didn’t get to have this.’ But time changes. Times are changing, and I’m happy for the athletes that they are getting to make a little bit of money. I’ve always thought that some of the violations that the NCAA handed out were a little bit harsh, anyway.





“It’s a new day and age. I’m excited. I’m a little bit jealous, but I’m excited for them.”





The No. 5 jersey Diogu donned in Tempe is still waiting to be lifted to the rafters of Desert Financial Arena. Diogu spent three seasons in a Sun Devil uniform, earning second-team All-American honors for averaging 22.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in the 2004-05 season, his last in maroon and gold. Per a school official, the University plans to hold a ceremony for the former Sun Devil big man once his playing career is complete or a date becomes available with fans in attendance.