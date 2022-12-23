The Sun Devils continue to put the finishing touches in their transfer additions in the current portal window period as Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory joins the ranks in Tempe. The 6-2 205-pound wideout will arrive at ASU with two years of eligibility.

Last season with the Bengals, under then-head coach Charlie Ragle who is now Arizona State’s Specula Teams’ Coordinator, Guillory enjoyed his best season with the team earning second-team All-Big Sky honors as he hauled in 52 passes for 785 yards and four touchdowns. Overall, his career numbers in Pocatello were 91 receptions for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns.

Guillory was also offered by Utah, Washington State, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, and Louisville. The wide receiver who was part of the 2019 class originally signed with and enrolled at Air Force but transferred a year later to Idaho State in the winter of 2020 and enrolled there. That campaign was postponed because of Covid to the following spring, where as a true freshman, he posted 18 catches for 324 yards scoring four touchdowns. In the fall of that year, he has 21 receptions for 264 yards and a touchdown.





Joshua Cobbs, a transfer from Wyoming, Melquan Stovall, out of Colorado State, and USC transfer Jake Smith are the other ASU newcomers out of the portal, who join a returning core of Arizona State wide receivers headlined by Junior Elijhah Badger and senior Gio Sanders.