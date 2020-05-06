On the day of April 13, Josh Christopher was home just hanging out. It was his father Laron’s birthday, and while Laron was preparing dinner, Christopher played basketball with his brothers, Caleb and Patrick, in their Southern California backyard.

Across the country, Josh Christopher’s name was searched and written on Twitter an absurd amount of times. He said he would announce on his dad’s birthday, just not what time. And, naturally, people were loudly buzzing in anticipation and speculation.

He was trending in the United States. Fans of Michigan and Arizona State endlessly argued with each other on why he would choose their school. Ironically, while doing absolutely nothing, Christopher caused a nationwide frenzy.

He waited until 8:24 p.m. in order to honor his idol, Kobe Bryant. And, then, he made his long-anticipated announcement. All of Christopher’s smoke screens. All of the waiting. It all came to an end. He was going to be a Sun Devil. He posted an announcement video on Twitter -- which now has almost a million views -- for the world to hear his decision.

Christopher kept the cloak of secrecy tight. Even if it was for a few hours, his tight-lipped approach to recruiting put his name in the public consciousness.

Little did many know, that was how ASU found out, too. Christopher had given Sun Devil head coach Bobby Hurley no heads up. No official word on his decision. And, so, Hurley was just like the rest of us, refreshing Twitter for hours and hours before finding out via social media.

“Usually, Easter is a very peaceful day for me. And I can’t say that I was at peace on Easter Sunday knowing Josh was making that decision on Monday,” Hurley said. “Like everyone, I sat on my phone. With the (corona) virus and not having much else to do, I kept refreshing his name on Monday to see what news was out there.

“Certainly, it was a big deal. I followed it closely and saw all the people talking about his decision and how big of a deal it was. It was a tremendous marketing move for Josh and his family.”

Just under a month later, Christopher -- along with transfers, Luther Muhammed and Holland Woods – were officially announced as signed with the Sun Devils. Yet the addition that truly moved the needle out of the bunch was Christopher. Despite the fact his brother, Caleb, just finished up his freshman season with the Sun Devils and he attended nearly a dozen of games at Desert Financial Arena, there was always skepticism around his decision.

He is the No. 11 player in the country. He’s Instagram famous with more than 700,000 followers. He expects to be a one-and-done player. He’s not the type of recruit to choose Arizona State. He’s the type who, historically, doesn’t give the Sun Devils the time of day. Christopher bucked the trend, tying James Harden as the Sun Devils highest-ranked signee.

“With Josh’s decision, it certainly elevates everything that we’re doing,” Hurley said. “I think it shows the confidence that he has in the program and what we’re doing at Arizona State. But it was a terrific moment. The possibility and excitement on my end of coaching a player of his talent level, it’s a game-changer for us. “A couple of years ago, our team mantra was ‘fearless’ and that’s how I view Josh. He’s fearless. As a competitor, a fierce competitor, both ends of the floor. Dynamic athlete, super skilled. Really gets after it, is about winning. So he checks all the boxes there. I just think he’s not afraid of the challenge to try and go to Arizona State and help us take another big step. "And I think that challenged intrigued him, and he’s not the type of guy that needed a blue-blood name or a program that has tremendous tradition. He’s a trailblazer and he wanted to leave his mark on the program. You love that as a coach, because I know how he’s prepared to compete for us every time we go to battle this year.”

And what are the Sun Devils getting? An ultra-athletic scorer with innate play-making ability who automatically elevates ASU to a preseason top-25 team. At Mayfair High in Southern California, Christopher averaged 29 points, 11 rebounds and four assists a game and earned myriad accolades including a McDonald’s All-American selection.

“Maybe the only guy who I’ve coached that approaches (Christopher’s level of physicality) is Lu Dort,” Hurley said. “He’s got great ability to finish at all levels, especially around the basket … I think one of his underrated skills is that he’s a really good teammate. He’s unselfish. He will pass the ball. He enjoys passing the basketball.” *** Christopher surely draws another comparison to Dort in terms of the expectation that he too will be preparing this time nest year for the NBA draft after a sole season with ASU. Nonetheless, Hurley doesn't see the program branding itself as a recruiting magnet for players who aspire to begin their NBA career following their freshman year of college, yet still a desirable destination for high caliber prospects. "We have a lot of the components that you would think that kids would look that we market greatly," Hurley remarked. "We’ve won 20 games three years in a row, would’ve been three straight (NCAA) Tournaments. We’ve started to now build a tradition of winning, a component that would make it more attractive. "Our staff has gone in a number of different directions when it comes to recruiting, whether it’s a guy like Alonzo Verge from the junior college ranks or Zylan Cheatham as a transfer or Dort who was an international prospect. Remy Martin was rated (in the recruiting rankings) around 100 to 125, and I think that’s turned out fantastic. We’re going to look at it, what works best for us? And what is our team going to look like after next year and what do we have to do to continue to get better? If that means we can get involved with those types of (one-and-done) players, then we’ll continue to explore that. And if that means we have to go in different directions, then we’ll be prepared to do that as well.” With Christopher's fellow five-star recruits Isaiah Todd, Jalen Green and Daishen Nix opting to sign the NBA's developmental G-League, even as some of them already signed a Letter of Intent with the school of their choice, one can certainly wonder if ASU's crown jewel of the 2020 recruiting class could ultimately follow suit. "They’re things that are being discussed at our level and we’re still trying to figure out what the impact will be in regards to the G-League," Hurley admitted. "But they’re certainly stepping up their efforts to attract top talent. Right now at the moment, there’s a very specific, targeted group of players. So we’ll have to see where it leads but certainly is on our radar.” *** Luther Muhammed, one of the transfers who signed with the Sun Devils, was once a four-star prospect out of high school. In 2018, the Jersey City, New Jersey native decided on Ohio State. Two years later, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard chose to continue his basketball career at ASU over, namely, West Virginia, UCLA, and Seton Hall.