Last week’s 80-79 loss to Oregon State in Corvallis was a crushing blow to the Sun Devils, and that’s no overstatement. The team took another step down a four-game losing streak and were challenged in categories the team had promised to work on: the Beavers outrebounded (30 to 23) and outshot (.778 to .500 from the field, .429 to. .238 from the arc) the Sun Devils, dropping the Maroon and Gold to 1-3 in the conference.





But wasn’t it this time last year the team was 1-3 in the Pac-12?





It was. In January of 2020, ASU had just dropped its third conference loss in four games (ironically, Oregon State was the only win), and some of the same struggles plagued the team, namely rebounding and offensive efficiency.





“You wonder if you’re ever gonna win again,” Hurley told local media on a call Wednesday morning. “We got to figure out a way to win, and we are running out of time.”





There’s certainly room for at least 1 win in the 12 remaining conference games, but that would not be nearly enough for a tournament bid. This week’s side against the Wildcats presents an opportunity to change the tide of the season into a winning one.





The pieces were all there against Oregon State. The team made 28 of 56 attempts from the field, tying the season-high .500 FG%. Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr. tallied 8 assists each, bringing the team’s total to a season-high 22 assists. Hurley wondered if his team “Ran into Oregon State at the wrong time,” following the Beavers’ 58-56 upset of USC on Tuesday.





So, what will be different this week? The Wildcats (10-3 this season) won’t roll over for the Sun Devils. The team from Tucson has outrebounded opponents in 12 of 13 games and scored more than 70 points in each of its last eight.





“If your guys aren’t motivated and enthusiastic for this opportunity to play a program like Arizona,” Hurley said, “Then you’re in the wrong business.”





But even with all the tension surrounding this game, Hurley added that he still wants his players to, “relax and play,” a central issue all season long. With expectations higher than ever, Sparky has earned a target on his back. While Hurley doesn’t want the players to “play into” the rivalry; he understands the importance of this week’s games to the players, the university, and its fans. Remy Martin and Kimani Lawrence are both 3-3 in their careers against UArizona, dating back to before the school attempted to change its nickname from ‘U of A.’





“There’s a lot on the line for those guys and their legacies,” Hurley added.





On the bright side:





Jalen Graham, who has been sick with mononucleosis since December and has missed the past three games, was practicing in drills with Associate Head Coach Rashon Burno this morning. Graham started in all seven contests he has played in this year, averaging 5.6 points and 3.0 rebounds.





While a 3.0 mean may not seem like many rebounds (it isn’t), Graham’s return would allow Marcus Bagley to focus more on shooting. The two have not played together since the first four games of the season, compiling a 3-1 record together to start the season.





---





There’s no overstating the importance of this week’s series versus UArizona. The team is “running out of time,” as Hurley put it, but the Sun Devils will have 40 minutes on Thursday to change the tide.





