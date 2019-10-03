This season, Hurley will try to lead a team that can avert repeating the program’s history. In the 1981-82 season, the previous instance in which ASU had the chance to make three straight tournaments, the Sun Devils finished a game below .500 overall (13-14) and a pedestrian 8-10 in conference play, a mark that will look ominously familiar to fans of ‘Guard U’ just two seasons ago.

“No one in the Pac-12’s going to care that we were the only Pac-12 school to go to the tournament the last two years,” Hurley said. “I do take a lot of pride in that, it’s been a big climb, so we have a bunch of guys in the locker room that know how to do that, and expect to do that. That’s kind of the standard now.”

However, even the most cynical of Sun Devil men’s basketball supporters would have to concede that the energy ahead of this season feels at least a little different. ASU has steadily improved in each of its last three seasons under head coach Bobby Hurley, and they will enter his fifth season at the helm after making the NCAA tournament in consecutive seasons- a program first since making appearances in 1980 and ‘81.

The beginning of any new sports season always brings a wave of emotions. Some would say it’s generally a mix of excitement and cautious (or not-cautious) optimism about the road ahead, among many other things.

In his first media session for the 2019-20 season, precisely 37 days before ASU’s regular season tips off, Hurley had lots to talk about, just short of 20 minutes-worth I might add. Below are some of the highlights.





Season-opening China trip adds a sense of urgency to preseason practice

The start of this season is not like the others, as the Sun Devils open their season in Shanghai, China on November 8. As a result of the travel schedule, the team does not have any exhibition games on the schedule.

Traditionally, since the start of the Hurley era in 2015-16, ASU plays at least one, and up to three preseason games before getting into the games that count. Hurley talked about how this year’s week one in particular, which will be the team’s first game action of the season has added a sense of urgency to practices in recent weeks.

“Really, the last two days we’ve made some good strides here in the early season,” Hurley said. “Being mindful that in a month we’re going to get on a plane to China, so every day that goes by you just want to try and get a lot done. This is probably the shortest preseason that I’ve had us, and we’ve done a great job of getting off to a fast start the last two years.

“I’m hopeful that we’re really getting better every day, because we’re kind of losing a week just with the trip, and it’s going to be a great experience for our team to go to China. But at the same time, from a coaching standpoint, you’re kind of shorthanded with time to get your team ready.”

Not to mention, the Sun Devils’ opponent will be none other than the Colorado Buffaloes, in a “non-conference” game, mind you. Hurley explained that Colorado fits in the category of top 50 ranked teams, which puts them in the ballpark of the type of opponent ASU wants its fair share of non-conference games to be against.

The Buffs seem to have had ASU’s number in the past two years, even though they’ve split regular-season matchups 2-2 in that span. This includes Colorado’s 90-81 overtime victory over then No. 4 ASU as the first game in the 2018 calendar year. That was the same season when CU handed the Sun Devils their worst defeat of that entire season by eliminating them in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament, winning 97-85 on a neutral floor.

One could argue that’s been the deciding game of the Buffs 4-3 series lead over the Sun Devils during Hurley’s tenure, which would help explain why he’s not overlooking them. He cited their experience as an asset, which obviously starts with junior returning All-Pac-12 guard McKinley Wright IV. Some believe junior ASU guard Remy Martin should’ve got this spot over him instead of falling to the second-team. Looks like it’ll have to be settled on the floor…in about five weeks.





Hurley believes veterans Romello White, Kimani Lawrence amongst those who will step up after departure of Zylan Cheatham, Luguentz Dort

There is no doubt the losses of Pac-12 freshman of the year Luguentz Dort and All-Pac-12 first team forward Zylan Cheatham- also an All-Pac-12 defensive team selection- each will take the effort of multiple guys to overcome.

That even leaves out center De’Quon Lake, who graduated last Spring and leaves a gap of 4.5 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game plus 26 blocks in 33 contests to be filled. It’s a contributing bench role that could require stepping up in certain situations, and there’s one specific JUCO transfer who Hurley brought up that could fit the role well.

“You have guys like (junior forward) Kimani Lawrence and (junior transfer forward) Khalid (Thomas) that give you size on the perimeter,” Hurley noted. “So, there’s a lot of different (lineup) combinations.”

Thomas is a four-star recruit from the College of Southern Idaho, and projects to fill the void left by Lake, considering his similar transfer situation plus his 6’9’’, 210-lb. physical stature.

But to circle back to Dort and Cheatham, it’s pretty clear Dort’s absence will primarily fall on the shoulders of Remy Martin, with the likes of senior Rob Edwards helping out along with freshman guards Alonzo Verge and Jaelen House, and hopefully sophomore Elias Valtonen as well. More on them soon.

As far as replacing Cheatham, Hurley admitted he’s arguably the toughest one because of all the different things he did on the floor, namely his Pac-12 best 10.3 rebounds per game.

Hurley says Lawrence has shown a lot of promise as someone who will embrace that bigger role based on how confidently he’s attacked this offseason. Of course, he’s looking to live up to the potential ASU saw when they landed him as a four-star recruit from the northeast back in 2017, but Hurley thinks this year provides that breakout opportunity.

“A guy we’ve talked about is Kimani Lawrence,” Hurley said, “just using all his lengths and all his tools to rebound as well…just very impressive how he took care of his body, and how he’s moving more fluidly.

“I just think there are certain areas that we need help in that he could really provide that help if he locks into that. We’ve discussed that, and just using all his tools; his size his movement, his length to be one of our better perimeter defenders.

“A lot of those assignments went to Lu (Dort) and Zylan, and you’ve kind of got to replace them from a rebounding standpoint and a defensive standpoint. I think Kimani would be someone that could do some of those things.”

As much as Hurley sang the praises of Lawrence, he believes junior forward Romello White has just as much of an opportunity to step into a breakout role in the post.

“Romello White has been the best he’s looked since he’s been here,” Hurley said. “He was just an animal out there, just in our practice today, especially in the late stages. So, I just think if he continues to practice and play the way he’s playing, he’s sitting on a really good year.

“He’s down about 10 pounds and he’s in elite shape, for any time he’s been here, and he’s getting more of those rebounds…I think he has potential to boost his numbers in that regard.”

On the injury front, Hurley indicated that freshman forward Jalen Graham sprained his ankle two weeks ago, and will miss the next two weeks as well. Freshman guard Caleb Christopher has been out with a wrist injury that isn't believed to be serious. Hurley added that he was optimistic regarding who had Mickey Mitchell had back surgery in the offseason would be available to play at some time during this season after missing virtually the entire 2018-19 campaign.

Excitement about new players plus confidence in returning ones give team a high ceiling

If you think Hurley was setting the goals high for his big men, wait until you hear how talked about his new guys and his guards.

Specifically, he delved into why he’s so excited about two backcourt additions, one being the other incoming four-star JUCO transfer, guard Alonzo Verge, and freshman Jaelen House, son of ASU basketball legend and NBA champion with the Celtics, Eddie.

“Lonzo Verge has had some days this Summer that I’ve rarely seen from a guard standpoint, and I had a lot of good guards in the program here and at Buffalo,” Hurley said, “so I’m really excited to see him and see how he fits into everything we’re doing.

“You can’t teach some of the things that he has; his instincts, his feel for the game and just his ability to create something, whether it’s a shot for himself or a teammate. He’s a city guard, and he’s got that edge to him- real confident, tough edge to him. So, he’s been very impressive.”

Hurley then went on to discuss how impressed he’s been with House and his conditioning in particular.

“Jaelen House is another one that he’s been working hard in the weight room,” Hurley said, “needs to keep getting stronger, putting weight on. But he may not have to because teams may not be able to get physical with him. He’s that fast, that quick with the ball, and just been a menace in practice, both ends of the floor, so I like what those two guys are doing.”

Hurley also made it a point to mention the slight but noticeable improvement in the explosiveness of Rob Edwards, and how helpful it is to have an established leader that you can put full trust in with junior Remy Martin.

For all those guys, however, Hurley added that a challenge will be getting them to consistently rebound, something he noted has been a recipe to big non-conference wins in recent years.

“I started going back a little bit to box scores,” Hurley said, “two years ago I noticed- maybe it was Xavier or Kansas, can’t remember- like Tra Holder had eight defensive rebounds, Shannon Evans had six, Kodi (Justice) had three, Remy had two and I’m saying ‘alright, that’s 19 defensive rebounds there,’ so I’m starting to know that I’m going to have to convince the guards to want to rebound.”

But for the areas the team might be challenged defensively, at least against the tougher opponents they’ll see in the first month of the season, Hurley is optimistic this squad can make up for it on the scoreboard.

“There may not be a team that I’ve had that I’m more confident about putting points on the board,” Hurley said. “If you kind of go right down the line, leading with Remy, and Rob Edwards and Romello White and Taeshon Cherry, Kimani Lawrence, Lonzo Verge, and then you haven’t even moved on to some other guys who could really score it as well.

“So, I think we’ll do that well, and Remy has worked extremely hard just setting a good example, especially for Lonzo and Jaelen (House) coming into the program. There’s been outstanding competition at those two positions, really when you add Rob Edwards into it that those guys are competing against high level guys every day, so I think they’re all going to benefit from it.”

