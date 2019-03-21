Hunter Bishop’s post-game routine received a bit of a tweak this year. His showers have had to be postponed a couple of minutes -- until he finishes up his media obligations.







The junior center fielder has been a hot commodity at the ASU press-conference room, seemingly getting dragged in there after every other game. With a humble exuberance and quiet persona, he takes a seat at the small, black table to field questions.





But, maintaining his team-first approach, he often deflects questions about his personal performance, giving the credit to hitting coach Michael Earley for helping with his approach or Trevor Hauver and Spencer Torkelson for getting on base in front of him so teams can’t work around him so easily.





The reality is Bishop has developed into arguably Arizona State’s deadliest offensive weapon, even with the preseason All-American Torkelson in the lineup with him.





Following ASU’s 15-9 win over Cal Baptist on Wednesday, which moved the Sun Devils to 20-0 (their third-best start in school history), Bishop is hitting .442 with 34 hits, 33 RBI and 12 home runs, which -- pending other Wednesday games across the country -- has Bishop tied for first in the country.





The latter pair of those 12 dingers came against Cal Baptist (14-7): a 452-foot missile that hit the batter’s eye in dead center and a 399-foot shot to right off a hanging breaking ball.





“Getting in hitting counts, I think a lot more plate discipline, understanding the strike zone a little better,” ASU head coach Tracy Smith said of Bishop’s power numbers. “I’d say that’s probably the biggest key.”





Oh, and the fact that he’s actually getting pitches to hit because of Hauver and Torkelson in front of him.





“It certainly helps because there’s really not an ability to pitch around somebody when you have guys swinging the bat and guys on base in front of you. It all connects and if everybody is doing their job, it allows a little bit better opportunity for success.”





Heading into his junior campaign, Bishop heard the rumblings about possibly jumping up the draft boards with a good 2019 and, like most self-accolades, he brushed it aside. Back then, it still felt wildly up in the air.





After all, he posted a mediocre .250 average with 35 hits and five home runs a season ago, not exactly numbers that garner MLB scouts night in and night out. Even in 42 Cape Cod League games, Bishop only hit .235.





When the Palo Alto, California native arrived back in Tempe, Arizona State hitting coach Michael Earley put an emphasis on Bishop walking into ASU’s new hitting facility with a plan. In Bishop’s two years, Earley noticed he was like a dog always trying to play with the new toy, manufacturing a different routine every day.





That’s changed.





“I think the biggest thing for him is his day-to-day has been more consistent, which is leading to more consistency in the field,” Earley said of Bishop said. “He’s one of those guys like if he saw a new drill he wanted to try it.





“(Now) we’re sticking to three basic drills every day and everything is really simple with him because he is like a fine-tuned engine. He can go really fast but he just needs a lot of work.”





For the first 20 games of his season, Bishop has been indeed going very fast. At first, he was darting up the NCAA home-run leaderboard. Now, it’s turned to mock drafts, scaling into the first round of nearly every projection after his early-season power surge.





“He has been going insane at the plate,” FanGraphs’ Kiley McDaniel wrote. “He’s now solidly in the first round, with a chance to move into the top half if he continues at this rate because the tools are real.”





For now, it doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down.





With a more disciplined approach, which has already led to 16 walks (he had 18 all of last year), and trust in the lineup around him, Bishop stays within himself. A year ago, ASU’s batters continued to press during at-bats and try and swing for the double when the defense was giving them an easy single.





But, those things tend to happen when a program is going through arguably its worst season ever.





Now 20-0 and about to head to Eugene for its first road series of the season, Bishop and ASU seem to be at their best -- not making things too tough and just going with the flow of the season. Heck, it’s worked out well so far, may as well stick with it.