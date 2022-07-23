How ASU's athletic tight ends, 12 personnel can aid this year's pass game

When Arizona State hired offensive coordinator Zak Hill in 2019, the program underwent a full systematic revamp that promised to weaponize every area of the passing game.





More specifically, Hill’s appointment generated positive chatter about utilizing the tight end position, which had been largely dormant for ASU since Chris Coyle hauled in 1,119 yards on 86 receptions during the 2012-13 season scoring nine touchdowns during that span. Bringing a flair for 12 and 13 personnel over from Boise State, Hill made extra tight end sets commonplace in Tempe. It took some time to catch on, but two years later, everything began to pay off.





Curtis Hodges had 20 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns, the fourth-most on the team and the best production for a tight end in the Herm Edwards era.





A converted wide receiver, Hodges brought natural ball skills and impressive agility as a lengthy 6-foot-8 target lining up on the edge of the offensive line. The increased production was an exciting breakthrough for ASU. It earned Hodges an invite to the NFL Combine and later a free agency deal with the Washington Commanders after the draft.





But Zak Hill resigned in February amidst allegations of his involvement in illicit recruitment activities during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. His replacement, former UNLV play caller Glenn Thomas, installed a new scheme this spring. Yet, the tight ends are more vital than ever for ASU.





The transfers of Ricky Pearsall and LV Bunkley-Shelton in April, along with the winter departures of Johnny Wilson and Geordon Porter, thinned out ASU’s receiver group considerably. Only 45 of ASU’s 206 receptions last season return, with Bryan Thompson and Andre Johnson accounting for nearly half of that stunted total. There is immense pressure for players like Elijhah Badger, Giovanni Sanders, and Chad Johnson Jr. to step up into larger roles with a finite sampling of in-game action to build off.





While questions will endlessly swirl around the stability of the receiving corps until the offense takes the field for its home opener against Northern Arizona on Sept. 1, there is less cloudiness about the direction ASU has for the tight ends on the roster.





The program invested heavily in the position this offseason, and ASU’s recruiting blueprint was very revealing. The coaching staff extended offers to tight ends who they envisioned could create mismatches with their unique combination of height and athleticism. Now, they have an entire crop of players that fit the criteria.





Missouri transfer Messiah Swinson is essentially a clone of Hodges at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds. Swinson is expected to play significant time alongside Jalin Conyers, who caught six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown last season. ASU also brought in Mt. Sac product Bryce Pierre and freshman Jacob Newell (both 6-foot-5) to bolster depth.





All signs point toward the heaviest dosage of 12 personnel yet from the Sun Devils in 2022. If it pans out, an offense hurting for experienced wideouts might create some unexpected results.





First, let’s understand where and how an athletic tight end like Hodges made an impact in ASU’s passing game. Hodges was extremely effective in beating coverage in the middle of the field. He and quarterback Jayden Daniels linked up on several crossing, post, and seam routes. It worked for several reasons.





One observation is Hodges’ athleticism allowed him to play with more burst and quickness than expected from an ordinary tight end. He was faster than many of the defenders covering him and understood how to pace his routes from his receiver background. This allowed him to penetrate zones early and gain the first step on his opponents.





When Hodges gained separation, his height became a massive advantage. Although Daniels struggled with accuracy issues down the stretch of his 2021 campaign, it was pretty difficult to overthrow Hodges at his stature. And even if a defender had tight coverage, Hodges could easily outreach him for the ball.