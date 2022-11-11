Unlike its season opener, which features a fair share of white-knuckle moments down the stretch in a close win over Tarleton State, Arizona State (2-0) had far less anxious moments in a convincing 84-68 over Northern Arizona (0-2). Yet, after building a 35-point lead just to be outscored 46-37 in the second half by the visitors from Flagstaff, naturally didn’t sit well with Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley, who wants to truly turn the corner from the underachieving squads he had the last two years. After all, not since the 2018-19 campaign did a Hurley ASU team begin the season at 2-0.





“I was really pleased with a lot that I saw tonight,” Hurley commented. “I’ll attribute some of the dysfunction or poor play being in a lopsided situation and not knowing how to handle it. I wish I could tell you last year and the year before that; we were in a lot of those lopsided games. We just weren’t frankly good enough the last two years to be up over 30 points. We have to re-learn what that feels like.





“It’s a different group. Last year we were in a lot of close games, they showed a lot of heart, a lot of fight. Two years ago, was deep dysfunction at its finest. We had the program on the verge of going somewhere important. And no one in that year or last year really did anything to continue to advance the program. So now we’re in the situation we are, where we have to learn how to sustain a lead.





“We have to win with people that are committed and are willing to help this team win.”





With 6:39 remaining the first half, ASU enjoyed a 24-13 advantage and never saw their lead dip below double-digits from there on out. Back-to-back three-pointers by Auburn transfer Devan Cambridge and fellow guard DJ Horne only expanded the lead for the rest of that period and effectively put the game out of reach after both teams went to the locker room with the hosts leading 47-22.





“We got going offensively, and defense definitely helped out,” Horne said. “I just felt there was more flow in the game. In the first game, there were so many fouls called we couldn’t get into a flow.”





“We were moving the ball and played a lot better together,” Cambridge added. “Everybody got opportunities, and our communication was better on defense. There was a lot of up and down (tempo), and it was fun. It was exciting.”





Horne led all players with 25 points, shooting 7-11 from the field and 4-6 from beyond the arc. Cambridge was a perfect 3-3 from long distance and chipped in 16 points. Forwards Warren Washington and Marcus Bagley each had 12 points. Both players tied for the team lead in rebounds with 6. Point guard Frankie Collins had eight of the Sun Devils’ 18 assists. ASU shot 60 percent in the first half and finished the game with a 54.2 clip.





ASU had a 57-22 lead just 3.5 minutes into the second half, and easing up on the Lumberjacks saw NAU, thanks to a 12-0 run, cut the lead to just 11 points with 1:58 left in the game. But that’s as close as Northern Arizona would get to a comeback as the Sun Devil effectively close the door down the stretch.





“I think the offense flowed very well,” Hurley commented. “Frankie (Collins) had eight assists. I was happy to see Warren (Washington) involved a little bit and DJ (Horne) had it going on making shots, but I think the ball was moving pretty well, and I felt like we were a little more relaxed out there. All of the statistical categories will back that up.”





***





A challenging week lies ahead for ASU, who will play its next three games away from Tempe. Their lone true road contest will be Sunday at 1:00 pm Texas Southern, which is part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. Then on Wednesday, the Sun Devils will play their first game in the Legends Classic tournament in Brooklyn, NY, against VCU, and the next day could meet either Michigan or Pitt.





“I’m definitely looking forward to going on the road,” Horne remarked. “It’s tough to go on the road, and I know that we’re going to have to take a lot from this game and apply it to our next games and clean up the things that we were lacking tonight.”





Hurley said that Nevada transfer Desmond Cambridge, who did see action in the season opener, didn’t play on Thursday due to tendonitis in his knee, yet he did believe the injury wasn’t a long-term one. The ASU coach added that Cambridge could see the floor in the team’s next game.