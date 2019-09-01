The Sun Devils' season opener is in the books and so are the players' grades compiled by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Here are the Top-3 players in some of the more notable categories:

Total Offense

Brandon Aiyuk 74.1

Isaiah Floyd 72.3

Dohnovan West 70.2

Receiving

AJ Carter 75.0

Brandon Aiyuk 72.7

Eno Benjamin 69.7

Pass Blocking

Jarrett Bell 82.0

Cohl Cabral 81.9

Tommy Hudson 69.6

Running Game

Isaiah Floyd 71.1

Eno Benjamin 69.0

Jayden Daniels 62.9

Run Blocking

Kyle Williams 82.0

Alex Losoya 71.9

Brandon Aiyuk 68.1

Overall Defense

Kobe Williams 89.6

Jack Jones 78.9

Khaylan Kearse-Thomas 73.7

Run Defense

Jack Jones 74.6

Darien Butler 73.4

George Lea 71.3

Tackling

Darien Butler 80.7

Aashari Crosswell 80.4

Tyler Johnson 77.2

Pass Rush

Khaylan Kearse-Thomas 78.9

Jermayne Lole 66.9

Roe Wilkins 63.0

Coverage

Kobe Williams 89.8

Willie Harts 75.6

Jack Jones 75.5