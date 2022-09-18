Devils Digest has learned that at an ASU team meeting today, the players were informed that head coach Herm Edwards is stepping down effective immediately. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano will be the interim head coach for the rest of the year.





This announcement comes on the heels of ASU’s non-conference upset loss at home 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.





Edwards complied a 26-20 mark in five years in Tempe.





While Arizona State is still under NCAA investigation for alleged recruiting violations during a no-contact period. Yet, individuals close to the situation stressed that this decision has nothing to do with the ongoing NCAA investigation.





Devils Digest has alos learned that Running back coach Shaun Aguano will be ASU’s interim head coach for the rest of the season.





This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates on this topic.





