With more news breaking on Tuesday regarding the possible status of collegiate sports and campuses re-opening on schedule amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, three more Pac-12 football coaches were part of a Zoom session with media members Wednesday to discuss the latest news and how they are staying in touch with their players. Arizona State coach Herm Edwards, UCLA coach Chip Kelly and Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith were the coaches to meet with the media in an insightful session. News broke on Tuesday that the California State University system had made the decision to close campuses in the fall and keep classes online.

#BREAKING California State University campuses to remain closed through fall semester, affecting 23 universities https://t.co/yovEfW7Rj6 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 12, 2020

This, to some sounded like a detrimental resolution for college football in the Western region as San José State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and a few other Cal State system schools field football programs and without students on campus, it is hard to imagine student-athletes on campus.



The Cal State system’s decision also came just a few days after NCAA president, Mark Emmert said in an interview on the NCAA twitter page that officials are in an agreement that no students on campus mean no sports. Emmert’s comment and the Cal State statement made the possibility for a college football season in 2020 seem grim on Tuesday afternoon.

However, news of Emmert shifting his tone broke later on in the evening on Tuesday. Emmert said in an ESPN interview that decisions on start dates will be left up to state officials and university presidents. This means the NCAA will not be in charge of a uniform collegiate athletics return.

NCAA won't mandate uniform return to college sports, Mark Emmert says https://t.co/fxdZhfi9LD — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) May 13, 2020

This offered some hope for a college football season even if students are not allowed to take in-person classes in the fall 2020 semester.

In the Pac-12 landscape, the Cal State system’s shut down did not seem as significant because the California Pac-12 schools (UCLA, USC, Stanford, and Cal) are either private or in the University of California system.

“Well, first off, we're not part of Cal State,” Kelly said. “That was a big question. I had to talk to coaches on our staff. I'm like … we're in the UC system so we're not in the Cal State system. As this has gone on and we've met as a Pac-12 group for about the last four weeks and Woody Dixon and Larry (Scott) have been great … What I've come to the conclusion of is that we don't know what we don't know.

“I think the virus will tell us when we're going to be able to come back and when it's under control and when they have the proper testing and whatnot in place. And until that time we're just going to keep planning as Jonathan (Smith) mentioned earlier, like we have a season coming up. No one has told us that we're not playing. No one has told us that we are definitely playing.” More potentially positive news came in regarding sports in general on Tuesday as Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said he will be welcoming professional sports for a return to play in Arizona without fans on May 16. While college sports naturally don’t fall under that category, just the thought of sports in general in a state fielding two Pac-12 football teams was promising for a return to the gridiron sooner than later.

However, being the realist he is, Edwards said there is more involved in resuming college sports because the players are still amateurs and their parents are still involved in making some of their decisions.