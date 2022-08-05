Henderson urges the defense to have a sense of urgency

You may be hard-pressed to find more than a few underclassmen on ASU’s defense initial preseason camp two-deep, and the majority of the players who fit that description certainly have some considerable millage under their belt. But even with that level of experience, the Sun Devils’ defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson wants his group to exhibit the caliber of leadership that should match that veteran element.





“It’s got to be today, not later,” Henderson said of the unit’s leadership and its effect in practice. “The longer you wait, the worst it gets, so you recognize that and get it right.”





Henderson stated that he didn’t spare any criticism even when it comes to the captains, such as senior linebacker Kyle Soelle who is entering his sixth year at Arizona State. On the other hand, Henderson noted that true leadership should be more broad-based than just a few team captains.





“I think what the kids see is that he’s been here so long. He’s the middle linebacker they usually establish the tempo most of the time,” Henderson remarked. “We got a whole lot of other leaders, though. We actually got a leadership group of, I would say, 8-10 players on both sides (of the ball), and they come together, and they run the team, basically.”





And until the leadership level reaches an optimal level in Henderson’s eyes, he does his part by being demonstrably vocal as he has been in the first two preseason sessions.





“I was trying to set the tempo, really. My voice carries, and sometimes it seems like I’m real frustrated,” Henderson admitted. “It gets louder and louder. I think what I was trying to do is make a point of, ‘Let’s run on and off the field.’ I didn’t ever use the word hustle. If I did, that’s a mistake for me. But like I told the coaches and the players, ‘When I start raising my volume, my voice, hear the message. Eliminate the noise, just hear the message.’”





Ever since the departure of defensive tackle Jermayne Lole, an intriguing battle for that starter role has been brewing by a pair of sophomores in Omarr Norman-Lott and BJ Green. The tandem made the best of their opportunities last year, with Norman-Lott posting 30 tackles, four of them for a loss in 11 games, while Green ended his freshman campaign as the team’s sack leader (five). Nonetheless, Henderson feels that the mentality of one of them or both will have to change if and when they assume the starting role.





“When you’re a backup player the year before, you don’t get all of the opportunities to participate,” Henderson commented, “and all of a sudden, you’re the guy now. And those guys have established themselves with the reps they had last year, playing minimum snaps. You just look forward to those guys keep progressing to the point where you can depend on them. They haven’t played a game, and they work hard in practice. They do everything you ask them to do, and you got to be excited about that, and I am.”





Henderson said he was impressed to see both players show up at the football facility as early as 6 a.m. on the weekends, which naturally demonstrates their drive and work ethic.





“It’s amazing they’re out there working on the sleds,” Henderson described, “and those are good signs. You say, ‘Ah, I wish they would do it, but they ain’t going to do it.’ But those type of kids that when the lights come on, so to speak, now all of a sudden to be in that starting position and try to continue improving your skills.”





And generally, when it comes to the depth chart at any role, Henderson is a firm believer in constantly experimenting in the first couple weeks of preseason camp and not reaching close to giving an appearance of any roles that are set in stone during the first several sessions.





“I don’t want to create that problem right now,” Henderson said. “You got to be careful sometimes with the depth chart. The kids only realize one thing: ‘how many reps am I getting?’ So what I try to talk about is, ‘Don’t worry about the reps. It’s when you have a rep, make sure you’re doing the best that you can with your reps.’ The competition is really good with the safeties and the corners that we’ve brought in and the guys that have been here. We’re moving a few guys around, and we’re trying to make sure that we a get a look at a bunch of combinations if that makes sense.”





Speaking of depth charts, surely there is no position battle that is more under the microscope in camp than the competition for the starter at quarterback. Offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas knows the tightrope act he has to walk in trying to provide ample opportunities to all the signal callers vying for a chance at a permanent first-teamer status and effectively narrowing down the field to focus on your likely starter and backup.