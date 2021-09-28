Henderson says five veteran defensive backs should get NFL looks

Early injuries to the Arizona State defense have impacted things across the board for defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce’s unit. Before the opening game of the 2021 season, the Sun Devils had already lost the mainstay of their defensive line – senior defensive tackle Jermayne Lole who underwent triceps suregry. The first three games of the year saw senior cornerback Timarcus Davis miss time with a bone bruise in his leg, while super senior cornerback Chase Lucas also missed time due to an apparent concussion suffered in ASU’s loss to BYU.





Depth in the defensive backfield helps Arizona State when injuries like the ones Davis and Lucas have suffered occur. Interim defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson said Arizona State has the luxury to be able to turn to junior cornerback Jordan Clark and freshman cornerback Macen Williams.





“The best part about it is that now I think I have three or four corners that we can go ahead and match up against three or four wide receivers,” Henderson told reporters Tuesday. “It’s been a blessing.





“When you have injuries, you have to figure out what’s next. When you look at a guy like Williams, he’s played three or four games. You’ve earned the right to play, you’ve earned the right to show you can compete and earned the right to show everybody that you know what to do.”





Clark and Williams’s ability to be available helps the versatility of Arizona State’s secondary. Henderson’s coaching career features earlier stints working with the Sun Devil defensive backs in the 1990s and time in the NFL as a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator. Based on his experience, the interim assistant said a few things stick out to him about his group and come up frequently in his conversations with professional scouts.





“It’s hard to compare them because it’s been so long since the first time I’ve been here,” Henderson said. “What I do like about this secondary if I tried to compare them to the other ones is the athleticism. They are as athletic as they come. We’ve got some guys that can flat run and change directions.





“When the scouts come in here and talk about guys, they have a pretty good picture of what they see on tape. I tell the scouts that have been in here, ‘I’ve been up at that league.’ It’s their job – the scouts’ job – to analyze and evaluate the guys the way they perceive them to see if they can fit into their scheme.”





In the loss to BYU, LSU transfer Travez Moore also suffered a season-ending knee injury. Moore’s absence has sent defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez further down his depth chart into a familiar place for ASU. Throughout head coach Herm Edwards’s time in Tempe, the Sun Devils have played plenty of freshmen, and younger players have been called upon to contribute frequently.





Against Colorado, the Sun Devils turned to Joe Moore, B.J. Green, and Gharin Stansbury for some help on the defensive line. Each of the young defensive linemen helped generate pressure on Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis.





“It’s been exciting getting out there and getting a feel of the game,” said Stansbury, who tallied a sack against UNLV and generated pressure frequently against Colorado. “I feel like I’ve been playing pretty good; I’ve just gotta keep working at my craft.”





During preseason practices, redshirt junior defensive end Michael Matus told reporters that Rodriguez was helping build depth by coaching the second and third-stringers with the same intensity and attention to detail as he did the starters. That investment has come to fruition now as the youth is being called upon in Pac-12 play.





“By him coaching us in the way that he does with the intensity that he does, it makes everybody greater,” explained Stansbury. “Everybody’s ready. If one man goes down, someone else is ready to step up and prepared to play. I feel like I’ve gotten way better (since fall camp began). Coach Rod with his technique, he’s very hands-on, and he’s always teaching us to work on our craft. There’s not a day he doesn’t critique you on something, and that’s what I love about him.”





Added Moore on what he loves the most playing for Rodriguez: “His honesty. He’s not a beat-around-the-bush guy. He’s straightforward and honest. He’s never lied to me. I trust him, and he trusts me. That’s how our relationship is built like that.”





Rodriguez’s constant harping on future opportunities kept Moore prepared for an earlier-than-expected chance to contribute.





“I think that’s what last year was for. I was just ready, and I knew whenever my number was called, it was time for me to step up and be ready to play,” Moore said. “(Rodriguez) had been saying it even before they got hurt. He’s always telling us, ‘be ready.’ You never know when it’s going to be time.”





Green’s tenacity on the defensive line was seen in the first quarter against Colorado. Ultimately, it led the freshman walk-on to a targeting penalty for a hit similar to the one Tyler Johnson committed against Southern Utah weeks earlier.





Henderson told reporters Tuesday that some of his coaching has been hands-off with the veteran Sun Devil defensive backs. That, he claims, allows them to play free.





“There are times I have to get on Jack a little bit about playing certain techniques,” said Henderson. In ASU’s 35-13 win over Colorado, Jones fell behind a receiver and committed a pass interference to avoid a chunk play for the Buffaloes. “But overall, he’s covered his guy. He’s gotten himself in trouble a couple of games letting the guy get on top of him, and he guesses a lot, but overall, I’m happy with him.”





Jones showed off his ability to recover well against BYU when he ranged back to the end zone to leap for a touchdown-saving interception to close the first half.





“Sometimes you have to let those guys play,” Henderson continued. “They don’t always play the right technique, and they don’t always do things the right way, but you know they compete hard, they know what they’re doing, and most of those guys are cover corners anyway.





“He guesses. He knows it, and I know it, and he knows that I know it… Overall I’ve been happy.”





Lucas’s absence against the poor passing attack of Colorado wasn’t noticeable, and Monday, Edwards told local media that the sixth-year Sun Devil defensive back would return against No. 20 UCLA. The confidence that Lucas brings to the table – along with Jones and Davis – continues to make Henderson’s unit a staunch one against the pass for opposing defenses.





“(Lucas) came back for a reason, to get more film and show who he really is,” said Henderson. “I think he’s playing pretty well. I’ve been lucky. (Timarcus Davis) has been around, so you’ve got three guys with experience, and if you don’t ask them to do too much – if you can keep the ball inside and in front, we’ll be OK.”





Behind the depth at cornerback comes the safety position for Arizona State. There, Henderson expressed a bit more concern.





“My biggest thing is with the safeties,” Henderson said. “Who’s the next safety? That’s the one that scares me. If (Deandre Pierce) goes down or (Evan Fields) goes down or (Kejuan Markham) goes down now, who do you got?”





Henderson said that during Tuesday’s practice, he worked freshman R.J. Regan at safety. He also has redshirt freshman T Lee and redshirt sophomore Willie Harts as options as well.





Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with No. 20 UCLA, Henderson expressed belief that ASU’s secondary could deal with UCLA’s skill players, specifically tight end Greg Dulcich.





“I believe that we’re skilled enough to keep them in front of us, and we can run with them.”





The second road trip of the season presents Arizona State with its second-ranked opponent of the year. Moore, who registered 1.5 sacks in the win over Colorado, said ASU is prepared for the visit to Los Angeles.





“Block the outside noise,” he said of what needs to be done to have success. “Don’t feed into it. Play your game. Play your role. Do your job, and everything will be fine.”





