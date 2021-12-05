Heath’s game-winning three edges ASU past Oregon on the road

ASU players celebrating after the 69-67 overtime win over Oregon (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

With just under 15 seconds remaining, graduate student transfer guard Marreon Jackson drove to the cup, surveying his options. Arizona State trailed Pac-12 foe Oregon by one point in overtime, and the Sun Devils, who had scored just 29 points in an abysmal loss to Washington State four days earlier, were looking for one final bucket to put the Ducks away in a statement win in Eugene.

Jackson drove to the left side of the basket and was smothered by his defender and a closing Oregon big man. The guard leaped into the air under the rim and chucked the ball to the hot hand of sophomore transfer guard DJ Horne, who had made the game-tying three-pointer to send the contest to overtime. Instead of shooting, Horne made an unselfish extra pass to ASU’s other sophomore transfer guard, Jay Heath.

With lethal intention, Heath caught the ball in rhythm and rose into his jump shot motion, and fired from the right-side wing with 12 seconds on the clock.

Nothing but net.

Heath’s overtime dagger gave Arizona State a two-point lead of which it would not relinquish, as the Sun Devils knocked off the Ducks for the first time in Eugene since Jan. 1, 2011, by the score of 69-67.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSZWFsSmF5 SGVhdGg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJlYWxKYXlIZWF0aDwv YT4gZnJvbSBkZWVwIHRvIHB1dCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1N1bkRldmlsSG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN1bkRl dmlsSG9vcHM8L2E+IG9uIHRvcCB3aXRoIDExIHNlY29uZHMgdG8gZ28hPGJy Pjxicj7wn5O6IFBhYy0xMiBOZXR3b3JrIDxicj7wn5OxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BYXZydzJIZlAyIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vQWF2cncySGZQ MjwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRm9y a3NVcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Zvcmtz VXA8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1BhYzEyTUJCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j UGFjMTJNQkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wb3NqUzk3QmN4 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMG9zalM5N0JjeDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQ YWMtMTIgTmV0d29yayAoQFBhYzEyTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWMxMk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE0Njc2Nzk3ODEz NzQyMTgyNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

From the tip, it was evident that the Arizona State team that showed up in Oregon was not the same from Wednesday night against the Cougars at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, and that was largely due to the hot hand of Horne, ASU’s leading scorer in both games played this week. Horne had 10 of ASU’s first 21 points and finished the first half with 12 on 5-7 shooting. He added 11 more in the second half, including a monster game-tying three on the most dramatic of plays to send the contest to overtime. Heath received a pass from redshirt junior transfer guard Luther Muhammad and fired a three from the right-side corner, but it clanged off the rim. Junior forward Jalen Graham frantically grabbed the rebound with eight seconds to play and scrambled back behind the arc to make separation and find a teammate to pass to. He got his answer in Horne, cutting from right to left. Horne caught the pass and fired with two Duck defenders in his face. He nailed it with just three and a half seconds left.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ESiBIb3JuZSB0byBzZW5kIGl0IHRvIE9UISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1N1bkRldmlscz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1N1bkRldmlsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzl4Qk9HNk1BT1UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85 eEJPRzZNQU9VPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IOKcr+Kcr+Kcr+Kcr+KcryAoQEZU Ql9WaWRzX1lUKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZUQl9W aWRzX1lUL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3Njc3MjM1NDA2NTM2NzA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==