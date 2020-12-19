ASUDevils - He discusses unique journey to the FBS and whirlwind week

Throughout his childhood in Shaoguan, China, Jackson He did not have a deep passion for sports.





The Arizona State redshirt-junior running back, whose real name is He Peizhang, only dabbled in a few sports as a kid and being the first Chinese-born player believed to score a touchdown in an FBS game was not in the plans.





“Growing up, I did not play that much sports, but I played a little bit of ping pong,” He said. “And then I started playing basketball at like 15, 14. Something like that.”





He’s athletic trajectory changed due to his parents wanting him to have a better education in the United States. He came to the U.S. as a 17-year-old and enrolled at tiny Lutheran High School (now Victory Christian Academy) in Chula Vista, CA.





At Lutheran, a classmate’s parent approached He and told him he had the build to be a football player. With He being new to the U.S., he wanted to try unfamiliar things, so unbeknownst to his parents, he joined the team.





He struggled his first season as he was still learning how to play football, but his teammates and coaches were patient with him and taught him what he needed to know about the game, and it earned him a spot on a college football roster.





After wrapping up his high school career, He enrolled at NAIA University of Jamestown, a school of 1,136 students located in the blistering cold city of Jamestown, North Dakota.





In his first season at Jamestown in 2016, He redshirted. He then had a solid redshirt-freshman campaign where he averaged 4.4 yards per carry, scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown, and ran for 376 yards.





Despite the playing time, He did not enjoy the North Dakota temperatures and wanted to push himself to play for a bigger school.





“I wanted to challenge myself even more,” He explained.





In 2019, He enrolled at ASU and went to the football facility, and asked to join the team as a walk-on. The coaching staff requested his tape, running backs coach Shaun Aguano liked what he saw, and He joined the team.





Said to be the only Chinese-born player in college football, He dressed for the first time in ASU’s second game of the 2020 season against UCLA on Dec. 5. It was an important moment for the running back made even more special by his name being spelled in his native language on the nameplate of his jersey.