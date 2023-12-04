Just a day after he returned from his official visit to Tempe, 6-5 272-pound Kahuku, HI offensive lineman publicly pledged to Arizona State.

Saluni will go on a two-year LDS mission next year after graduating high school and thus isn't expected to arrive at ASU before 2026. His good friend and fellow offensive lineman, Semisi Tonga, visited Arizona State in late November, and Saluni's decision may affect a potential flip from the Cowboys to the Sun Devils.





He was named to the 2024 Polynesian Bowl taking place in Hawaii in January. Washington State and Cal were some of the lineman's other offers. ASU was the only school he had officially visited during the recruiting process.





Saluni is the 16th known commit in the Sun Devils' 2024 recruiting class and is the second offensive lineman in that group, joining Los Angeles' Champ Westbrooks, who happened to visit Tempe that same weekend.