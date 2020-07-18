ASUDevils - Guard Alonzo Verge returns for senior season

His role will change and increase as a likely starter in 2020-21, but the production, numbers, and results are expected to be the same from Alonzo Verge. The Chicago native and bucket-getter will return for his senior season after entertaining thoughts of turning professional.

When ASU was great --- its first Pac-12 seven-game win streak since 1980-81 -- Verge was fantastic. In the seven-game win streak he averaged 20.6 ppg., was 53-of-100 (.530) from the field, 7-of-18 (.389) from three and 31-of-43 (.721) from the free-throw line."We are thrilled with Alonzo's decision," says Sun Devil sixth-year head coach Bobby Hurley, who has led the Sun Devils to three straight 20-win seasons for the first time since the 1960s. "He is committed to winning and competing for championships. Zo is well-positioned to have an outstanding senior season which will strengthen his future professional opportunities."Verge earned Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year as he averaged 16.8 points per game off the bench (19 games) which led the nation.

But it wasn't all easy. After averaging 6.2 points, going 1-of-9 from the three-point stripe and shooting 11-of-45 (.244) from the field in his first five Pac-12 games, Verge after that five-game span averaged 17.3 points, was 87-of-176 (.494) from the field and 37-of-52 (.712) from the foul line in the final 13 games. He put in the work and didn't pout or complain. He just shot and shot and shot.



