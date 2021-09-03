Green, Czaplicki highlight ASU’s newcomers in win over Southern Utah

With the Arizona State football team being veteran-laden in 2021, the newcomers will not be as prominent as they were in 2020 or 2019.





Yet, in ASU’s 41-14 opening game win over Southern Utah on Thursday, there were certainly some bright spots from the Sun Devils’ fresh faces.





Defense





The newcomer making the biggest spark on defense, and perhaps on the entire team, was B.J. Green II. The true freshman walk-on 3-technique defensive tackle had a huge sack on Southern Utah backup quarterback Tyler Skidmore midway through the fourth quarter to force the Thunderbirds to punt.





“The whole team was excited for that young guy,” said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. “He’s a powerful young guy.”





Senior captain Darien Butler echoed his coach.





“We want guys like (B.J. Green) around us and in this program and around the team,” Butler explained. “So it’s good to see him go out there his first college play. That’s just what you want. Guy like that who’s a dog, who has a motor. We’re really excited for him, most definitely.”





True freshman Tommi Hill was another young player making an impact on defense. He had a nice solo tackle early in the fourth quarter, followed by great coverage on the next play, allowing Cam Phillips to break up a long pass.





Special Teams





Punter Eddie Czaplicki was the highlight for the ASU special teams' young guns. The true freshman, thrust into the role after the last-minute transfer of All-Pac-12 punter Michael Turk, stepped up in a major way on Thursday.





Czaplicki punted twice against Southern Utah, with his first punt going 41 yards and being downed at the one-yard line and his second punt sailing 51 yards.





“He’s a freshman, young guy,” ASU running back Rachaad White stated. “He had to step in, kind of fill some big shoes with Michael Turk leaving. So just seeing him do that punt (downed at the one-yard line) and that gave him confidence to keep building off that. It was great to see, especially … the team morale. See all the guys go up to him and really hype for him.”





Offense





On offense, two newcomers saw somewhat extended playing time.





Graduate transfer Bryan Thompson, who came to the Sun Devils after four years at Utah, played a decent amount of snaps Thursday. His highlight was his first career ASU catch, a 16-yard reception from backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet that ended up being the last play of the third quarter.





On ASU’s final drive of the game, true freshman walk-on George Hart III carried the ball four times for 11 yards. His first three carries were a five-yard run, a four-yard carry to give the Sun Devils a first down, and another four-yard gain to set ASU up for a second down and goal at the one-yard line. However, he was unable to put the ball in the end zone. If he had been able to score, he would have put the Sun Devils up 47-14.

***

Other fresh face faces that saw time in ASU’s win on Thursday were true freshman linebacker Eric Gentry (two total tackles), true freshman wide receiver Lonyotta Alexander, redshirt freshman tight end Jake Ray, true freshman defensive back RJ Regan, redshirt freshman defensive back Jean Boyd III, true freshman offensive lineman Austin Barry, true freshman offensive lineman Isaia Glass and true freshman defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury.





A notable newcomer missing from the game was redshirt-freshman wide receiver Elijhah Badger, who missed all of last season after being deemed academically ineligible. He was out of Thursday’s game due to an injury that has sidelined him multiple weeks during preseason practices.





