Green, Czaplicki, Gentry are the standout newcomers for Sun Devils in 2021

This past season, with a veteran-laden team, Arizona State did not have to rely heavily on its newcomers. Nonetheless, there were some success stories from ASU's fresh faces during an 8-5 campaign that culminated with a 20-13 loss to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl.





Here is our full newcomer report wrapping up the 2021 season.





Offense





This side of the ball featured the least number of impactful young players. When examining this unit, one could determine that the standout offensive newcomer for ASU in 2021 was either transfer tight end Jalin Conyers or graduate transfer wide receiver Bryan Thompson, even though both were inconsistent.





The highlight moment for Conyers this season was actually in his last outing, during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl. After he was called for a block in the back negating a long run by Sun Devil quarterback Jayden Daniels, Conyers responded with a 35-yard reception across the middle which made more than some of the yards lost due to the penalty. Another highlight for Conyers took place when he had three receptions for 18 yards and scored his only touchdown of the season on the road against Utah on Oct. 16.





When healthy, Thompson was generally a reliable target for Daniels. The transfer from Utah tallied 13 catches, the second-most by an ASU wide receiver in 2021, for 130 yards, including a four-catch, 68-yard performance in the win over USC on Nov. 11. If he can display a higher level of sure hands, he could emerge as a dangerous weapon in ASU's 2022 passing game.





Redshirt freshman wide receiver Elijhah Badger displayed some flashes on the offensive side of the ball for ASU with seven receptions for 61 yards. While he was not much of a threat in the receiving game, Badger had three carries for 37 yards and two touchdowns on en-around plays. If he can deliver on his promising potential, he could be invaluable for the Arizona State offense.





Defense





Defensively, there was a tandem of standout true freshmen that made their presence known resoundingly.





True freshman linebacker Eric Gentry was the most successful young player on the ASU defense this season. He was sixth on the team with 45 total tackles and five tackles for loss. He had six tackles and his lone sack against Arizona in the Sun Devils' fifth consecutive Territorial Cup win on Nov. 27. He was placed on several Freshmen All-American lists due to his performance and has certainly established himself as a cornerstone of this Arizona State linebacker group and part of the foundation of this Sun Devil defense for years to come.





The other outstanding performer, and clearly the biggest surprising first-year player on ASU's defense, was true freshman defensive lineman B.J. Green II. The walk-on, who is surely destined to be placed on scholarship this year, paced ASU with five sacks, including two sacks against Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl. He is now just the fourth freshman to lead ASU in this category since sacks started being tracked in 1978.





Special Teams





ASU's standout young special teamer was clearly punter Eddie Czaplicki.





The true freshman was not supposed to punt in 2021 (or at least not burn his redshirt year) but was called upon to be the Sun Devils' punter when Michael Turk transferred to Oklahoma right before the season began. Czaplicki was not necessarily putting numbers that equaled the production of the All-Pac 12 performer, but undoubtedly, if not surprisingly, did minimize the expected drop-off.





Czaplicki ended the year as the no. 5 in the Pac-12 in yards per punt, averaging 43.4. He was also tied for second in the Pac-12 with 18 punts inside the 20. His best performance of the season came when he had three punts for an average of 51.7 yards in the USC win.





True freshmen who will be counted as sophomores in 2022 because they exceeded four games played in 2021





Running back George Hart III





Linebacker Eric Gentry





Defensive lineman B.J. Green II





Defensive back RJ Regan





Punter Eddie Czaplicki





Defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury





Offensive lineman Isaia Glass





(Note: Defensive back Tommi Hill falls in this category as well but has transferred to Nebraska)









True freshmen who will be redshirt freshmen next season (did not exceed four games played)









Defensive back Isaiah Johnson (three games played)





Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander (two games played)





Offensive lineman Armon Bethea (two games played)





Offensive lineman Austin Barry (one game played)





Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso (one game played)





Punter Adam Babb (did not play)





Long snapper John Ferlmann (did not play)





Kicker Jace Feely (did not play)





Offensive lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (did not play)





Linebacker Jaydon Williams (did not play)





Quarterback Finn Collins (did not play)









Freshmen (under the eligibility freeze rule) that can still redshirt









OL Ben Bray (three games played)





TE Ryan Morgan (one game played)





QB Daylin McLemore (did not play)





TE Jake Ray (did not play)





(Note: LB/DL Jordan Banks falls in this category as well but has put his name into the transfer portal)





***

Graduate transfer defensive lineman Travez Moore played in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury and could be eligible for a medical redshirt waiver so he can play for ASU in 2022.









Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils' Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!