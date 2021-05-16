Going, going, Long; ASU takes OSU series behind freshman’s pair of HRs
For the second night in a row, Ethan Long will be the focus of every postgame recap article.
He deserves every word.
Following Friday night’s three-run, walk-off home run, Long hit two home runs and one double en route to Arizona State (30-15, 14-9 Pac-12)’s 11-5 win over no. 23 Oregon State (31-17, 13-10) on Saturday, securing the series.
The freshman took his first at-bat for a ride over the right-center field wall. And then again, in the 3rd inning (this time to left field, for a little variety).
“What we’re seeing now… is special,” Tracy Smith said postgame.
Long nearly made history in the 7th inning, doubling off the right field wall. Just a few more feet and he would have broken the record for the most home runs by a Sun Devil in a single game.
Not to be lost in the win was Justin Fall’s performance. The redshirt junior from Toms River, N.J. allowed just two hits and two runs through seven innings. His infield supported him with four double plays throughout the evening. Last season, Fall was named the opening day starter but struggled with command, walking 13 in four appearances.
"Justin Fall's still the same 6'6 230 lbs. guy that he's been in the past," Tracy Smith said. "The biggest difference is his mindset. He's confident now, knows he can work through some things."
The pitcher improves to 7-1 on the season with the win, the lone scratch on his record coming from a loss in Eugene in March.
Needless to say, that the offense deserves attention for Saturday’s win. Long combined with Nate Baez, Hunter Haas, and Joe Lampe to post a season-high five home runs in the victory. Long’s four RBI from Saturday night ties him for 15th in the nation in that stat category (52), while his two bombs (number 15 and 16) gave him the 6th-most HR in NCAA Division I.
Bryant Salgado took the mound in the 4th and tamed the Sun Devils’ red-hot bats for 2.2 innings. Salgado, a native of Houston, Texas, pitched back-to-back “one, two, three” frames.
The scoring drought for ASU was short-lived, however. Junior righty Nathan Burns took over for Salgado to start the 7th and gave up a double to Ethan Long, the first batter Burns faced. With two outs, Nate Baez launched a home run over the left field wall, scoring Long.
“The energy started as soon as we got to the field,” Baez said after the game. “When you see your teammates do good, it pushes you to do better.”
Ethan Long described Saturday night’s hitting as “contagious,” a claim supported by his team’s 12-hit, 11-run game. Perhaps Long infected Hunter Haas with the hitting bug, as Haas hit his second home run of the season just two batters after Long in the 3rd inning.
The Beavers saw a glimpse of light in the top of the 9th as Dom Cacchione entered to pitch, relieving Brady Corrigan after a two-batter, two-out stint in the 8th. After walking one batter, Cacchione surrendered back-to-back home runs from Matthew Gretler and Wade Meckler. Meckler’s second home run of the weekend narrowed the lead to 11-5, but Cacchione slammed the door shut as Ryan Ober watched strike three cross the plate.
The two teams will meet for a final time, Sunday afternoon, for a 12:30 pm MST first pitch which could decide the Pac-12 third-place spot.