Going, going, Long; ASU takes OSU series behind freshman’s pair of HRs

For the second night in a row, Ethan Long will be the focus of every postgame recap article.

He deserves every word.

Following Friday night’s three-run, walk-off home run, Long hit two home runs and one double en route to Arizona State (30-15, 14-9 Pac-12)’s 11-5 win over no. 23 Oregon State (31-17, 13-10) on Saturday, securing the series.

The freshman took his first at-bat for a ride over the right-center field wall. And then again, in the 3rd inning (this time to left field, for a little variety).

“What we’re seeing now… is special,” Tracy Smith said postgame.

Long nearly made history in the 7th inning, doubling off the right field wall. Just a few more feet and he would have broken the record for the most home runs by a Sun Devil in a single game.

Not to be lost in the win was Justin Fall’s performance. The redshirt junior from Toms River, N.J. allowed just two hits and two runs through seven innings. His infield supported him with four double plays throughout the evening. Last season, Fall was named the opening day starter but struggled with command, walking 13 in four appearances.

"Justin Fall's still the same 6'6 230 lbs. guy that he's been in the past," Tracy Smith said. "The biggest difference is his mindset. He's confident now, knows he can work through some things."

The pitcher improves to 7-1 on the season with the win, the lone scratch on his record coming from a loss in Eugene in March.