

Nick Rogers woke up to the text he’d been anticipating for months, since the day his prized quarterback, Jayden Daniels, rose from his chair, pulled down the zipper of his grey Nike hoodie and exposed a black t-shirt that read “Sun Devils.”

“Hey, get those season tickets,” Daniels texted his former high school head coach Sunday morning.

Daniels has been back in San Bernardino sporadically since he left for Tempe in January, attending camps and working with the current crop of Cajon quarterbacks at occasional practices.

At every possible opportunity, his former head coach wants an update on how Daniels is fairing in Tempe, how he’s stacking up in ASU’s highly-publicized quarterback competition. He doesn’t need the details.

“It was kind of a running joke, I would say, ‘Do I need to get season tickets?’” Rogers said. “He told me from the minute he signed, ‘I don’t even know anything about these guys but I’m going to get it.’”





Following his senior season in San Bernardino, in which Daniels became the all-time leader in career passing yardage (14,007) and passing touchdowns (170) in California's CIF Southern Section. He ultimately narrowed down his Top-4 schools to Arizona State, Utah, Cal, and UCLA. Only one of those programs was absent of a returning starter.

Daniels announced his commitment to the Sun Devils in a packed room at Cajon High School on December 13, signing on to a Sun Devil program that already bolstered its 2019 signing class with a pair of quarterbacks, Joey Yellen from Mission Viejo, California and Ethan Long from West Linn, Oregon.

“When that came up, that the other two were there, he didn’t mind because he knew they were on equal footing,” Rogers said. “But he didn’t want to walk into a place that already has predetermined (their quarterback) -- you know, you tell people that there's going to be an open competition, but is it really in every case? I don't know.”

The moment that felt like an unavoidable prophecy when four-star, second-ranked dual-threat quarterback signed with Arizona State in December came to an official fruition Monday.

Come August 29, Daniels will suit up in the maroon and gold, trot out of the Tillman Tunnel and become ASU’s first true freshman to ever start Week 1 under center against Kent. St.

After a month-long spring camp and two weeks into practice, this fall Herm Edwards announced Monday that Daniels had beaten out redshirt junior Dillon Sterling-Cole and fellow 2019 QB commits Yellen and Long for the starting job.





