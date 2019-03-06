Multiple visits to Tempe have only reinforced the strong sentiments that Gary Bryant already has for Arizona State. We caught up with the four-star Corona (Calif.) Centennial wide receiver and Top-50 2020 prospect following his recent visit to ASU’s spring game to get his impressions of the program and his plans for future visits to the school.

As a junior for Huskies, the Bryant posted 905 reeving yards in 11 games averaging 22.6 yards per catch and scoring 11 touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown, and two punt returns totaling 124 yards including one return for a touchdown. On defense, Bryant collected two interceptions.

“The spring game was very exciting and fun to watch. It was my third time visiting there. This visit was pretty much the same as the others. Last time I came it was for the UCLA game and this time it was the spring game.”

“I loved going up there and talking to the coaching staff,” Bryant said “That was my favorite part of the trip. Coach Edwards is doing something special for that program and even though he has been there for a short time the program is already changing. He told me how much he wanted me to be part of this program.

“They (ASU coaches) think I’m a receiver that can change the dynamics (of the passing game) as a vertical receiver,” Bryant described, “as a route runner, and coming out of the backfield and getting into the open space. I’m a very dynamic receiver and I love to punt and kick return - anything I can to do to use my speed. I want to get stronger and getting ready for the bigger size defensive backs in college, working on my route running and getting out of my breaks faster.”

Bryant said that when observing the ASU offense, he sees a scheme that ensures their playmakers touch the ball as often as possible which is significant to him in terms of the system he feels he could excel the most in. Another aspect that is appealing to him about the Sun Devils is that his good friend is a quarterback who is in strong contention to take the helm as a starter in his first year with the team.

“I know Jayden Daniels pretty well,” Bryant remarked, “and I’ve been talking to him often about coming down there to play with him. He told me how much he loves the program and the school in general. Watching him in the spring game it was amazing to see his ball placement, and his timing with the receivers is already on point and he’s been there for just a couple of months. I want to see how he grows as a quarterback and I know he will be great in that system.”

ASU will have a major Junior Day event take place on March 16th and Bryant is scheduled to make a return visit to Tempe at that time. He noted that the Sun Devils are guaranteed to get an official visit from him at a date to be determined in the future. USC, Oregon, UCLA, Oklahoma, and Washington are other schools high on his list, with the last two schools also scheduled to get an official visit from the wide receiver later in the year.

“I plan to commit in the Army All-American game,” Bryant commented, “and sign in December because I will be an early enrollee. I’m going to pick the school where myself and my family feel most comfortable with and somewhere where I can play soon. Education is very important to me when I pick the school I will go to.”





