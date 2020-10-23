ASUDevils - From the Pacific to the PAC: How positional diversity brought Scott to ASU

Coach Rob Crowell surveyed the room as the Crusader coaching staff gave their pitch to a group of high school freshmen. As the offensive line coach at the prestigious Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, one of Crowell’s jobs was to help inform the freshmen about summer workouts and the process of trying out for the varsity squad. Most of the young high schoolers sat there, with Crowell’s comments falling upon deaf ears; however, there was one player who sat up in his chair, listening to every word, the player was an offensive lineman named Ben Scott.





Scott listened intently to Crowell’s words as the coach rattled off information about offseason training and workouts. Standing well above 6 feet tall, Scott towered above most of his peers in the room, and even as a freshman, he worked hard in the weight room and in practice, both of which did not go unnoticed by Crowell.





“He was just like kind of locked in,” Crowell explained. “All the rest of the kids were kind of doing their own thing, but Ben was locked in, and you could see, he was soaking it all in and really trying to take it seriously.”





Scott, who was first introduced to football through Pop Warner and flag football from a young age began to cultivate a love for the sport as he traversed middle school, enrolling at Saint Louis in the sixth grade.





By the time Scott listened to Crowell and the rest of the Saint Louis coaches’ pitch, he had played for the middle school and JV teams at the school. Scott wasn’t satisfied; he wanted more; he wanted to play on the varsity stage with the whole state watching.





When pondering on the most powerful high school football programs in the country, people typically gravitate towards those based in states like California, Florida, and Texas, however, due to the rugged, tough nature of the Polynesian, Samoan, and Hawaiian people on the chain of islands, football is naturally intertwined with the culture.





Saint Louis is Hawaii’s premier prep football program, with the Crusaders boasting a rich history of success that dates back to their first state championship win in 1983. In 1986, the Crusaders started a 13-year consecutive streak of Oahu State Prep Bowl Championships, a streak that came to an end in 1998. Since then, the Crusaders have played in the HHSAA Football Championship, winning in 1999, 2002, 2010, and from 2016 to 2019.





“(Saint Louis) has turned out the who’s who of Hawaii high school football stars that went on to play in college and the NFL,” Saint Louis Offensive Line Coach Rob Crowell explained. “(The success of Saint Louis in the 80s and 90s) got Hawaii on the map, and (the success) not only helped Saint Louis but for the rest of the islands.”





As a sophomore, Scott made the varsity roster at Saint Louis. He didn’t play much, though he was able to receive valuable practice against some of Saint Louis’s best players in each session. Scott went up against multiple players who are now at the Division I level daily, including names like Cal defensive tackle Stanley McKenzie, Washington defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele, among others.





Scott sprouted ahead of his junior year. When he returned to Saint Louis, Scott stood 6-foot-4 and weighed 270 pounds. It was at this same time when Scott realized that football could be a long-term possibility.





“I couldn’t ever really see myself playing (long-term) when I was younger,” Scott admitted. “I didn’t know if all the work was really worth it. I couldn’t see myself playing football for the rest of my life. Once junior year hit, I started getting bigger, stronger, and better, and then I realized that maybe I should do this.”





Scott played tackle for Saint Louis for some of his junior year before moving inside to guard as a test from Crowell. Scott managed the position change well and began to gain attention from recruiters due to his size, versatility, work ethic, and ability to be coachable in big situations.





“We always teach, ‘One snap and clear,’” Crowell noted. “You always want to play one snap and then clear your mind, no matter what happened on that last snap… That’s one thing that’s good about Ben; he never dwelled on one play. It was always let’s move on, let’s get better; let’s keep going throughout the game.”





In between his junior and senior years of high school, Scott and the rest of the offensive and defensive lineman from Saint Louis attended “big man camps” in California; lineman showcases that are essentially massive one-on-one tournaments for those in the trenches. The showcase allowed for Scott to come across the eyeballs of multiple recruiters, and shortly thereafter, the offers began to come in.





“His potential was always there,” Crowell said of Scott. “So, it was only a matter of time. I thought that he was going to start getting the (collegiate) attention.”





During Scott’s senior year, Arizona State offensive line coach Dave Christensen and former defensive line coach Shaun Nua flew to Hawaii to visit Saint Louis, and the pair of Sun Devil coaches delivered Scott and other players their recruiting pitches. Scott, just like he had many times before, listened intently to what the coaches had to say; however, he didn’t carry on the conversation following the pair of coaches’ departure.





It was offensive analyst Kevin Mawae (while Christensen was on medical leave) that reached out during the following summer, whilst Scott was in the midst of his summer big man camps and offered Scott a scholarship to ASU. The Sun Devils gave Scott his first Power 5 offer, as he had only previously received offers from Mountain West schools.





Scott finished his high school campaign with another dominant season as a senior. At the end of his run with the Crusaders, Scott racked up 33 wins and a singular loss, along with three state championships. The Saint Louis offense averaged over 46 points a game and 398 yards per contest in Scott’s senior year.





“We all bought into the program,” Scott said. “We all just made each other better, and we all ended up becoming really great football players in my opinion.”





Scott committed to ASU on August 22nd, 2018 during the early weeks of his senior season, signing with the Sun Devils due to the high level of Pac-12 competition.





Scott first arrived in Tempe ahead of the 2019 season and experienced a massive culture shock upon arrival. Long gone was the humid, tropical climate of the Hawaiian Islands, instead, Scott was met with the scorching, unwavering Arizona dry heat in August.





“At first, (the transformation) was terrible. I could not breathe,” Scott complained. “I was super out of shape because I wasn’t used to breathing dry air, so that really messed me up.”







