Fresno State transfer WR Jalen Moss commits to ASU

In their quest to find a complementary wide receiver to their leading wideout, Jordyn Tyson, and one to replace outgoing senior Xavier Gulliory, Arizona State landed the services of Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss, who committed during his midweek visit to Tempe.

During his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Jalen Moss collected 103 receptions, 1,269 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He redshirted the 2022 campaign and arrives in Tempe with two years of eligibility. He was also the primary kick and punt returner for Fresno State, scored a touchdown on one of his punt returns, and was named second-team All-Mountain West. After this season, ASU lost its punt returner, and outgoing senior Melquan Stovall and Moss could fulfill that role with ASU as well.





Moss was a four-star prospect in the 2002 class and prepped at Menlo Atherton (Calif.). He's ranked as the No. 175 transfer in the 2025 class. He chose ASU over Big 12 for Kansas, which he visited last weekend. He joins Clemson transfer Noble Johnson as the other wide receiver transfer for Arizona State. The Sun Devils are expected to add at least one more player at this position.