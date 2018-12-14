The Las Vegas Bowl isn’t known as an upper tier Pac-12 postseason contest but suffice to say that ASU couldn’t have drawn too many teams tougher than their Saturday opponent the no. 21 Fresno State Bulldogs. The Sun Devils will face various challenges in this matchup, so let’s delve into the significant aspects that can play a pivotal role this weekend.





Fresno State Offense

A senior entering his final collegiate game, McMaryion began his college career in familiar territory to ASU as a part of the Oregon State football program from 2014-16.

After redshirting in 2014, McMaryion appeared in 15 games with seven starts in 2015-16 including the only Civil War victory over Oregon for the Beavers in the past decade. However, when Jake Luton was named Oregon State’s starter prior to the 2017 season, McMaryion decided to transfer and having already completed his undergraduate degree was immediately eligible at Fresno State.

McMaryion helped create immediate success for the Bulldogs as he was a key component in the borderline miraculous turnaround in year one under head coach Jeff Tedford as Fresno State went from just one victory in 2016 to 10 in 2017.

As a junior, McMaryion started 11 games with a 9-2 record and threw for 2,726 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions with 302 net rush yards and four scores on his way to Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference recognition for 2017.

A starter in all 13 games this year, McMaryion’s performances improved as did those of the Fresno State team as a whole. McMaryion earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West distinction for his play this season after throwing for 3,453 yards with an incredible ratio of 25 touchdown passes with only three interceptions while also rushing for 253 net yards with seven scores.

McMaryion currently ranks ninth nationally in pass efficiency and 12th in the country in passing yards. Among the 27 quarterbacks with at least 25 touchdown passes, McMaryion’s touchdown-to-interception ratio ranks second behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (37 to 4).

At running back, three players have started over the course of the season – but the Bulldogs will be a little shorthanded against ASU as Jordan Mims is expected not to play Saturday. Mims is the team’s second-leading rusher and fourth-leading receiver.

In Mims’ absence, expect Ronnie Rivers and Josh Hokit to be the primary ballcarriers. Rivers has team-highs of 108 carries for 531 yards with eight scores in 10 games, adding 22 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Rivers has scored at least one touchdown in each of the past seven games and recorded a season-high 125 rushing yards on just 11 carries against Hawaii. Hokit has 260 yards and one score on 73 carries in 12 games.

McMaryion’s favorite target and one of the best pass-catchers in the nation, KeeSean Johnson has started all 13 games and has 93 receptions for 1,307 yards and eight touchdown catches. A Second-Team All-Mountain West selection this year, Johnson is tied for fourth nationally in total receptions and also ranks eighth in the country in receiving yards.

A tremendously consistent player, Johnson has no fewer than five receptions in any game this year and has caught between six and eight passes in 11 of 13 games thus far, with six 100-yard receiving efforts in 2018. He had a season-high 10 receptions against San Diego State and notched a season-best 173 receiving yards versus San Jose State.

Jamire Jordan has started 11 games, notching 26 receptions for 420 yards with three scores. Jordan has only had one game of his past eight with more than two receptions, however, he does have touchdown catches 49 yards and 86 yards across the past six games of the season. He also returned a missed field goal against Hawaii 100 yards for a score.

Derrion Grim, former Oklahoma Sooner Michiah Quick, and Justin Allen have earned starts when the team opts to begin with three-receiver sets. Grim has posted 19 catches for 204 yards and two scores, Quick has 15 receptions for 138 yards and a score in seven games, while Allen has five catches for 38 yards in 11 appearances.

Jared Rice has started all 13 games at tight end, while Kyle Riddering has six starts at when Fresno State opens with two-tight end formations. Like Johnson at wide receiver, Rice was a Second-Team All-Mountain West choice for 2018.

Rice ranks second on the team with 51 receptions for 624 yards and three touchdowns. Among tight ends on a national scale, Rice ranks fourth in total receptions and ninth in receiving yards.

Riddering has just six catches for 41 yards but is tied for second on the team with three touchdown receptions.

The Bulldog offensive line figures to start (left-to-right) tackle Christian Cronk, guard Logan Hughes, center Markus Boyer, guard Micah St. Andrew and tackle Syrus Tuitele. This group has started six of 13 games together this season.

Cronk, a First-Team All-Mountain West pick for 2018, has started all 13 games, the first two at left guard and the last 11 at left tackle. Boyer and St. Andrew, a Second-Team All-Mountain West honoree, also have started all 13 games and mixed positions, as St. Andrew was the team’s top center for the first five games and Boyer started at right guard before the two flip-flopped for the last eight games. Tuitele has 11 starts at right tackles and Hughes has started eight at left guard.

Guard Nick Abbs, tackle Dontae Bull and tackle Quireo Woodley have all started throughout the course of the season and remain on the two-deep. Netane Muti started the first two games at left tackle before suffering a season-ending injury

Offense Summary

With eight projected senior starters, the Fresno State offense brings experience and talent with headliners in McMaryion, Johnson, and Rice.

Under McMaryion’s leadership, Fresno State ranks 25th nationally in pass offense (274.2) and 26th in scoring offense (34.9). The Bulldogs also rank 49th in the country in total offense (420.4) and 96th in rush offense (146.2).

The offensive line also certainly benefits from having four senior starters as the unit is one of the best in the country in terms of protection as the Bulldogs rank seventh nationally in tackles for loss allowed per game (4.08) and are tied for eighth in the nation in sacks allowed (0.92 per game).

Additionally, the offense as a whole has been tremendously efficient in terms of ball control as Fresno State is tied for seventh nationally with just 11 total turnovers lost in 13 games.

Fresno State Defense

Operating out of a traditional 4-3 alignment, the Bulldog defensive line features starting ends Mykal Walker and Kwami Jones along with tackles Jasad Haynes and Kevin Atkins.

Walker was named a First-Team All-Mountain West Conference pick in 2018 while Haynes was an Honorable Mention selection.

The team leader in tackles for loss (13.5), Walker also ranked second on the team in total tackles (79) and sacks (4.5) while also adding two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two blocked kicks as a starter in all 13 games.

Atkins has nine starts and posted 27 tackles including 4.5 for loss with one sack, Jones has started nine games with 24 tackles and Haynes has started nine contest and has totaled 18 tackles including 4.5 for loss with 2.5 sacks.

Defensive tackles Patrick Belony (five starts) and Keiti Iakopo (three starts) have also seen ample action on the defensive line and are in the bowl game two-deep.

Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jeff Allison is joined at linebacker by Honorable Mention All-Mountain West pick George Helmuth as well as James Bailey.

A tackling machine, Allison ranks within the nation’s top-20 with his 121 total tackles. Helmuth is tied for third on the team with 76 tackles including 7.0 for loss with a team-high 5.0 sacks, while Bailey isn’t far behind with 74 tackles including 9.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks.

In the secondary, cornerbacks Tank Kelly and Jaron Bryant start along with free safety Mike Bell and strong safety Juju Hughes.

Like Allison and Walker, Kelly also was a First-Team All-Mountain West selection in 2018, while Bell and Hughes were second-team picks and Bryant was an Honorable Mention all-league recipient.

Bell ranks third on the team in total tackles (76) including 3.0 for loss with three interceptions. Hughes has 70 tackles with three interceptions, while Kelly has 55 tackles with three interceptions and 18 pass breakups. In all, Kelly ranks third nationally in total passes defended.

Bryant has posted 46 tackles with one interception and 11 pass breakups giving the Bulldog starting cornerback tandem an incredible 29 combined pass breakups.

Defense Summary

One of the absolute best defenses in college football, Fresno State is on the short list with the likes of Utah and Washington for the very best overall defensive units ASU will have faced all season.

The Bulldogs rank 27th nationally in rush defense (129.8) and 30th in pass defense (194.1) and solid as those rankings are, they are just about the worst for Fresno State on defense.

Fresno State places 17th nationally in total defense (323.8) and rises higher in team interceptions (fifth nationally, 17), defensive touchdowns (tied for second nationally, six), scoring defense (tied for second nationally, 13.7) while standing as the current national leader in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven) and red zone defense (60.9).

Oddly, the Bulldogs rank noticeably low in attacking opposing backfields as Fresno State stands 94th nationally in sacks per game (1.77) and 104th in tackles for loss per game (4.9).

Regardless, the defense for Fresno State is nothing short of spectacular as only twice through 13 games in 2018 have the Bulldogs allowed more than 17 points – 20 by Hawaii and 27 by Toledo.

Fresno State Special Teams

In the kicking game, redshirt freshman placekicker Asa Fuller has connected on 13-of-21 attempts this year and is just 3-of-9 from 40 yards and beyond.

Punter Blake Cusick was named a Second-Team All-Mountain West Conference selection this year after averaging 42.1 yards on 62 punts.

Jamire Jordan is listed as the top kick returner while Ronnie Rivers is slated to return punts. Jordan averages 30.7 yards on six kickoff returns while Rivers averages 7.5 yards on 13 punt returns with a long of 21.

Overall Summary

It is a common cliché to use in regards to a bowl game outside the New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff, but in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl, it appears that the most motivated team will have a decisive edge.

On the surface, one would imagine that Fresno State will come out with a great deal of enthusiasm as there is much more for the Bulldogs to accomplish in the bowl game.

On five occasions in program history, Fresno State has finished with 11 wins. At no point has a Bulldog team exceeded 11 wins in a given season. Similarly, on only two occasions has Fresno State been listed in a season’s final Associated Press poll – 22nd in 2004 and 24th in 1992.

Having 11 wins entering the game and a No. 19 Associated Press poll ranking, a win would give Fresno State the most in a season in program history and also likely will guarantee the highest poll position to end a season in program history. However, a defeat at the hands of ASU will likely prevent the Bulldogs from achieving the aforementioned historic program achievements.

A team heavy with upperclassmen – including eight senior starters on offense – the players on the field Saturday for Fresno State undoubtedly yearn to leave an historic stamp on the program with a win over Arizona State.

The notable magnitude held by a potential Fresno State win is not an indication of a lack of value for Arizona State to gain a victory, as senior quarterback Manny Wilkins can further improve his Sun Devil legacy by helping engineer both a Territorial Cup victory and bowl victory in the same season for what would be just the fourth time since ASU joined the Pac-10 Conference (1978, 2005, 2012). Likewise, head coach Herm Edwards can gain a great deal of momentum and approval heading into the offseason with a postseason victory and an eight-win debut campaign in Tempe.

Keys to a Sun Devil Victory

Manny Go Out on a High Note: He won’t have the best receiving target of his collegiate career in N’Keal Harry, but nonetheless, outgoing senior quarterback Manny Wilkins will need to engineer an excellent game to overcome the stellar Bulldog defense. A great deal of ASU’s offensive attention likely will be given to running back Eno Benjamin, but Wilkins’ decisions and execution will be vital to ASU’s overall success Saturday.

Force Rare Mistakes by McMaryion: Fresno State allows very few sacks and commits very few turnovers. If that trend continues Saturday, ASU will be at a tremendous disadvantage. The Sun Devils must find a way to be the exception to the 2018 rules for the Fresno State offense and attack McMaryion up to and including the point of forced turnovers.

Match the Intensity: As aforementioned, Fresno State can claim an unprecedented achievement Saturday. At best for ASU, a win gives the Sun Devils a momentum boost heading into the offseason and a satisfying exit for outgoing seniors. Such a difference in game day gravity can create a situation in which the Bulldogs come out on fire and the Sun Devils play from behind early. To thwart that, Arizona State must do the opposite of what it did against Arizona in Tucson and assert its will in the first quarter as opposed to waiting until the fourth.

Familiar Faces

· Fresno State assistant coach Jamie Christian was on ASU’s coaching staff under Dennis Erickson from 2007-11

· Fresno State DB Matt Boateng attended Arizona Western College in Yuma

· Fresno State QB Marcus McMaryion and ASU RB Paul Lucas were teammates at Oregon State in 2015-16

· Fresno State WR Justin Allen attended Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High School, as did ASU OL Alex Losoya

· Fresno State OL Jace Fuamatu and OL Matt Smith attended Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco High School, as did ASU OL Zach Robertson

· Fresno State P Carson King, TE David Tangipa and QB Ben Wooldridge attended Pleasanton (Calif.) Foothill High School, as did ASU RB Isaiah Floyd

· Fresno State LB Trent Soechting attended Brenham (Texas) Blinn College, as did ASU DB Dom Harrison

· Fresno State TE Cam Sutton attended Norco (Calif.) High School, as did ASU OL Jarrett Bell

