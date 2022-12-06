The Sun Devils are inching close to completing their staff of assistants under new head coach Kenny Dillingham as they hire Fresno State offensive line coach Saga Tuitele as their new offensive line coach.





Tuitele coached one year with the Bulldogs’ coaching staff as its offensive line coach and run game coordinator after holding that role at Army in 2021, a program where he coached for two years. Prior to his time at Army, Tuitele had that same title at The University of New Mexico between 2016-19. In Tuitele’s first season with New Mexico, the Lobos led the nation in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, and rushing yards per carry





Between 2209-15 Tuitele was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, where he led the Mustang offense to the top of the NCAA FCS charts in points and yards. Prior to Cal Poly, he served as the offensive line coach at Army under offensive coordinator Tim Walsh, whom he also coached with and played under at Portland State. Tuitele coached the defensive line at Portland State, helping the Vikings lead the Big Sky in total defense, rushing defense, and scoring defense in 2004.





Tuitele was a two-time All-Big Sky performer at Portland State, earning honorable mention All-America honors as a senior offensive guard after starting his career as a defensive tackle, where he played for two seasons.





The Sun Devils’ newest staff addition will help in recruiting the state of California, Polynesian players.





Kenny Dillingham’s hires to date are as follows:

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks’ coach: Beau Baldwin

Defensive coordinator: Brian Ward

Running backs: Shaun Aguano

Special Teams Coordinator/Edge Rushers: Charlie Ragle

Defensive line: Vince Amey

Wide Receivers: Ra’Shaad Samples

Defensive backs: Bryan Carrington

Linebackers: AJ Cooper

Offensive Line: Saga Tuitele

Tight Ends: Hire will be announced early next week