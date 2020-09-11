ASUDevils - Four-star WR Dominic Lovett becomes Sun Devils' 21st commit

Four-star WR Dominic Lovett becomes Sun Devils' 21st commit
Perhaps Arizona State had an advantage in Dominic Lovett’s recruitment. There’s a clean break in the four-star wide receiver’s timeline, like other prospects forced to navigate their college choice in the COVID-era. There’s the point before the pandemic and after. And Lovett kept tabs on those who stuck with him and those who didn’t when the sports world halted.
Ironically though, ASU didn’t jump into his recruitment until around June. It landed in his top seven about a month later, grouped in with Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisville, Penn State, LSU. Championship credentials may have pegged the Sun Devils a tad low amongst Lovett’s 14 other offers, but the relationship with ASU wide receivers coach Prentice Gill trumped even the defending national champs.
“He’s very relatable,” Lovett said of Gill in July. “We talk football, but it’s not all about football like he checks on my mom and dad and makes sure they’re OK mentally and physically.”
On Friday, Lovett put his most significant life decision to date in the rearview mirror, thrusting the recruiting grind off his back. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver from Illinois became the 21st commit in Arizona State’s 2021 recruiting class.
Lovett is ranked as a top-50 receiver in the nation and the fourth-best prospect in The Prairie State. With his pledge, he joins versatile Seattle pass-catcher Lonyatta Alexander Jr. as the only two wide receiver commits in the Sun Devils ‘21 class (Tommi Hill is listed as a receiver but is expected to play defensive back). Lovett’s Illinois’ roots also means that ASU’s newest class will have representatives from at least a dozen different states.
Even soon after Lovett released his top-seven list, the Sun Devils were near the top because Lovett recognized as a highly-touted prospect just how beneficial it could be to integrate himself in a program built on the framework of coaches with NFL experience, namely head coach Herm Edwards.
“If you have a coached who played or coached in the NFL, he can teach you the ins and outs of the game. He can teach you certain stuff that regular college coaches can’t teach you. Just because everyone coaches, some coaches may have more experience,” Lovett said. “Them coaching in the NFL, they have the upper hand.”
On Friday, that was confirmed.
And, now, the Sun Devils added to their arsenal a dynamic playmaker. Playing both slot and outside receiver during his 14-game junior season at East St. Louis High, Lovett caught 74 passes for 1,548 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“Ten out of 10 (coaches say they like) my speed. My speed is a big factor because most schools don’t have it,” Lovett said of his football attributes. “I have speed, quickness, and agility, but I can also run routes. I can change my bursts.”
"Lovett brings explosive speed to the wide receiver position and has that second level speed that makes him an elite playmaker," said Recruiting Analauyst Alec Simpson. "The Illinois product is a versatile receiver as he can be a weapon in the slot or even outside on the numbers. Lovett also brings a shiftiness and quickness to his game that allows him to break away from defenders for large gains. At 0:53 on tape, Lovett runs a solid 15-yard post route. He then breaks away from two defenders, shakes another out of his shoes, and scores from 73 yards out. Lovett also shows sure hands and clean route running ability that also make him a standout receiver. With his explosive speed and route-running ability, expect Lovett to be a problem in the Pac-12 sooner than later.
"In my opinion, as a four-star rated recruit and the no. 46 overall 2021 receiver in the country, I believe he's underrated. He shows quickness, explosiveness, and second-level speed that make him a top tier prospect. I would definitely like to see Lovett add another 10-15 pounds of weight to his frame that will ultimately benefit him in the strength portion of his game as a blocker and as he continues to shake off defenders.
"Herm Edwards and staff have done a nice job in the Midwest region, landing three recruits so far this class, Lovett will make it four. Lovett is a prospect that will be making an impact as soon as he arrives in Tempe and is a terrific addition to the Sun Devils wide receiver room."
Lovett's recruiting wish list was simple. He wanted a family environment. He wanted coaches to stick to their word. And he wanted to go far away from his southern-Illinois home. In all respects, Arizona State delivered. And, now, it just hopes Lovett can do the same.
