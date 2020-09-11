ASUDevils - Four-star WR Dominic Lovett becomes Sun Devils' 21st commit

Perhaps Arizona State had an advantage in Dominic Lovett’s recruitment. There’s a clean break in the four-star wide receiver’s timeline, like other prospects forced to navigate their college choice in the COVID-era. There’s the point before the pandemic and after. And Lovett kept tabs on those who stuck with him and those who didn’t when the sports world halted.

Ironically though, ASU didn’t jump into his recruitment until around June. It landed in his top seven about a month later, grouped in with Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisville, Penn State, LSU. Championship credentials may have pegged the Sun Devils a tad low amongst Lovett’s 14 other offers, but the relationship with ASU wide receivers coach Prentice Gill trumped even the defending national champs.

“He’s very relatable,” Lovett said of Gill in July. “We talk football, but it’s not all about football like he checks on my mom and dad and makes sure they’re OK mentally and physically.”

On Friday, Lovett put his most significant life decision to date in the rearview mirror, thrusting the recruiting grind off his back. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver from Illinois became the 21st commit in Arizona State’s 2021 recruiting class.

Lovett is ranked as a top-50 receiver in the nation and the fourth-best prospect in The Prairie State. With his pledge, he joins versatile Seattle pass-catcher Lonyatta Alexander Jr. as the only two wide receiver commits in the Sun Devils ‘21 class (Tommi Hill is listed as a receiver but is expected to play defensive back). Lovett’s Illinois’ roots also means that ASU’s newest class will have representatives from at least a dozen different states.

Even soon after Lovett released his top-seven list, the Sun Devils were near the top because Lovett recognized as a highly-touted prospect just how beneficial it could be to integrate himself in a program built on the framework of coaches with NFL experience, namely head coach Herm Edwards.

“If you have a coached who played or coached in the NFL, he can teach you the ins and outs of the game. He can teach you certain stuff that regular college coaches can’t teach you. Just because everyone coaches, some coaches may have more experience,” Lovett said. “Them coaching in the NFL, they have the upper hand.”

On Friday, that was confirmed.

And, now, the Sun Devils added to their arsenal a dynamic playmaker. Playing both slot and outside receiver during his 14-game junior season at East St. Louis High, Lovett caught 74 passes for 1,548 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“Ten out of 10 (coaches say they like) my speed. My speed is a big factor because most schools don’t have it,” Lovett said of his football attributes. “I have speed, quickness, and agility, but I can also run routes. I can change my bursts.”