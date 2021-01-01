What comes around goes around, even in the transfer portal. 2020 four-star tight end Jalin Conyers was looking for a quick recruiting process and when a school he already had an affinity for before joining Oklahoma came calling the same day he decided to leave the Sooners; Conyers saw this as a sign that he should make Tempe his home for the next four years as he committed to Arizona State ahead of his January 11th arrival.

“I wanted to go through a quick recruiting process,” Conyers said. “ASU was one of the first schools to hop on me when I entered the portal on December 30th. It’s a school I already had an interest in when they recruited me out of high school. Talking to (graduate assistant Adam) coach Breneman, coach Edwards, and coach Pierce, the conversation was free-flowing, and they were all easy to talk to. I related a lot to coach Breneman because he knew what I was going through. He helped me a lot through the process, and being a young guy, I know he can relate to his players because he went throw the same things. He played tight end at Penn State, and when he transferred (to UMass), he became a two-time All-American. I talked to some of the players like (wide receiver) LV (Bunkley-Shelton) who I’m good friends with since we both played at the Army All-American game and (quarterback) Jayden Daniels called me too. I also talked to some 2021 (class) players like (quarterback) Finn Collins.





“It was a very easy decision for me, and I’m looking forward to being with all the coaches and players I talked to. It’s definitely a family environment already, and I haven’t even started there yet. I’m very excited to play for the Sun Devils and work on playing to win that Pac-12 championship.”





Conyers said that he enjoyed talking to head coach Herm Edwards quite a bit when the Sun Devils recruited him last year, and it was a program he was casually following while at Norman.





“ASU was in my top-six when I got recruited out of high school,” Conyers recalled. “Obviously, things didn't work out back then, but I believe everything happens for a reason. So getting in the portal and getting a chance to talk to him (Edwards) again…I just told myself I couldn’t pass on this twice.”





When he was signed by Oklahoma, following a July 13th pledge, SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion said that Conyers’ versatility as a player who lined up for Northwest Texas 2A Division-II state finalist Gruver high school at tight end, receiver, quarterback, and any number of positions on the defensive side of the ball was very appealing to the Sooners.





“Conyers isn't the twitchy explosive tight end, but at a listed 6-foot-5 and 220-pounds he has easy movement skills and is smooth as anyone at his position you'll see in the class,” McCuistion remarked. “With that smoothness, Conyers is a guy who catches the ball with his hands and overwhelms his opponents with his ability to stiff arm attempted tacklers and accelerates naturally. As a blocker, you don't get to see a lot of his work, but from the defensive side of the ball, you can see the physicality that should help him develop as an in-line player in the college game.”





Conyers admitted that he thought that such a significant decision as to the one he reached today was one that he would reach a few more days into e new year rather than on the first day of 2021. Ultimately though, it came down to going to a school that showed keen interest within hours of making himself available for recruitment as well as a program that fits his priorities.





"It was a really easy decision to make. Forks Up!”





