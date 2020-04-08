There’s a time when ASU’s mere presence in Terrace Ferguson’s Top 10 would feel like the winning answer in a game of “One of these things is not like the other.” Just look at these other programs. Ohio State. Penn State. Wisconsin. Auburn. Tennessee. Texas A&M. Oregon. USC. Washington. ASU? Yes, ASU.

Since Herm Edwards took the reins in Tempe, ASU has cast its net for bigger fish in the recruiting pool. Both in terms of star ratings and, yes, actual size. Behind a stable of NFL coaches and Edwards’ personality, they’ve reeled in a few.

Ferguson shows just how far ASU has come and would, of course, be a sizable bonus to the Sun Devils’ efforts.

Among the four-star tight end’s wish list is to commit to a program with a winning culture, one that can develop him into an NFL player and one that has a good, family atmosphere. Nothing outlandish, but No. 2 is amongst the Sun Devils’ bread and butter -- and that has Ferguson’s attention.

“I think it’s really important,” Ferguson said of ASU’s NFL-bred coaches. “It’s a big thing that interests me because that is my dream and my ultimate goal -- to get to the next level. Having people around you who have been there and coached at that level and know what it takes, I think that’s a big part of it.

“I feel like they sell it more like they don’t really want people who are just trying to go play college football and be done. I think that's a good thing.”

The Sun Devils first started recruiting Ferguson -- a Littleton, Colorado native who’s ranked as the nation’s 144th-best prospect and seventh-rated tight end -- last spring, offering him in the fall. But, then, Ferguson’s main recruiter was tight ends coach Donnie Yantis, who was fired in December. (Ironically, Yantis accepted a head coaching position at Colorado powerhouse Valor Christian which, for a rare occurrence, will play Ferguson’s Heritage High School this season.) Shortly after, the baton of Ferguson’s recruitment was passed to newly-hired wide receivers coach Derek Hagan. “I’ve built a really good relationship with him,” Ferguson said of Hagan. “I actually just got off the phone with him about an hour ago … (We were talking about) trying to figure out everything with official visits and he was just telling me he was thinking of us, asking how my family was doing.” In his two years on varsity at Heritage, Heritage had another 6-5 body at tight end, forcing Ferguson to take most snaps at wide receiver. Nonetheless, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Ferguson combined to snatch 123 passes for 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns.