In 2023, ASU plans to heavily involve the tight ends in its offense, and this is a position that will need significant reinforcements the following season. These are just two aspects that appealed to four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton during his official visit to the school this past weekend.

“I enjoyed the people that I met there and the relationships that I have with coaches,” Lofton said of his visit. “I like how it’s close to home. It’s basically like Las Vegas without The Strip. So it’s a homey kind of vibe. They have a very good business school, and that really stood out to me. (ASU tight end) Bryce Pierre hosted me on the visit and told me how much he loved the school, the program, and the scheme.





“(Tight Ends) Coach Mohns is recruiting me is a cool and smart guy, and I can tell he really knows the game. He likes how I’m very versatile. Watching film on the visit, I could tell how this offense really throws a lot to the tight ends. I like (head) coach Dillingham; he’s a cool guy, really nice guy. I know his offense in Oregon threw a lot to the tight ends."





In his 14 games during his junior season at Bishop Gorman, Lofton tallied 30 receptions for 756 yards and 11 touchdowns and scored seven touchdowns on the ground carrying the ball just ten times. In his nine games as a sophomore, he posted 22 catches for 507 yards and eight touchdowns.