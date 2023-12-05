The direction of the ASU program isn’t only clear to current players, but something that is made transparent to the players it is recruiting. That message is one that resonated over the weekend with Seattle O’Dea four-star running back Jason Brown, who made his commitment to the Sun Devils public today.

“I like the opportunity to be a part of something that’s rebuilding with guys that are really invested and who want to be there,” Brown said of his decision. “I like the belief the players have in the program and how everybody is really excited for the future of it. The attitude of the team approaching next season stood out to me; they’re in it to win it. And there’s no doubt that everybody is super invested, locked in, and really wants to be great.





“The vibe is super too. There’s an emphasis on working hard and being great, and applying yourself every single day. And that’s because everyone there is holding each other accountable. They’re not allowing themselves to fall to the point where it’s ‘now we need to press you and pressure you into getting back to being good.’ And that’s because they can maintain that (level of performance).”





In his senior season for the Fighting Irish, Brown posted 876 rushing yards, averaging over 10 yards per carry and 146 yards per game, scoring 12 touchdowns. Brown said that he enjoyed the relationship that he has developed with Arizona State running backs coach Shaun Aguano, an aspect that naturally was significant in his pledge to the team.





“He was always communicating with me and being really honest with me,” Brown described. “He’s always told me that he has a lot of belief in me as a player and that I could add something to the running back room that provides value to the team. He liked my one-cut ability, I can break long runs, and that I’m a home run hitter, where I can get the ball and take it from anywhere on the field. I was hosted by (running backs) Kyson Brown and George Hart, and they told me that having versatility is huge and that this offense really goes to the running back, so it’s important that we can provide a lot of value in the receiving game, both blocking and catching, besides being able to run the ball and move the sticks. So, being tough is important.





“The overall vibe of the running back room was super chill. You can tell that everybody is in competition because guys want to be guys want to be great. And that’s the standard that they all hold each other to. But at the same time, it’s not like I’m going to do anything in my power to leave you at a disadvantage. If you’re making mistakes, I’m going to do anything to help you. If you have questions, I’m going to help you.”





The straightforwardness and clear communication that Brown was engaged in weeks before his trip to ASU did set up an expectation that was fully met and one that only enhanced his experience that much more.





“The campus was beautiful,” Brown commented. “There was a lot to do around the school and a lot of life outside of just football in school. There was nothing that I saw that I really didn’t expect. During the recruiting process and talking over the phone, everyone there (at ASU) were the same people that I met in person. They didn’t switch up or change when you get to meet them, which is something that I could say stood out.





“They didn’t sell me any promises. They didn’t sell me any dreams. But they told me I'd have an opportunity, and wherever opportunity knocks, that’s a good place to be.”





Earlier in the year, Brown was at Michigan State, where he took an official visit back in June. During the season, he took unofficial visits to Oregon and Washington, the only other schools aside from Arizona State that he was considering in recent weeks. Brown is planning to sign his Letter of Intent at the beginning of the early signing period, which begins on December 20th, and will graduate high school in May of 2024. In January, he is scheduled to play in the All-American Bowl as well as the Polynesian Bowl





Brown is the second four-star pledge in the 2024 recruiting class, joining Lewisville, Tex. defensive back Tony-Louis Nkuba, as well as being the only running back addition in this group and the 17th known Sun Devil commit in this group.