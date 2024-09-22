Four-star QB Jake Fette becomes the first 2026 class ASU pledge

Four-star ASU QB commit Jake Fette (Photo by Parker Thune/Rivals.com)

When Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham said after the road win at Texas State a couple of weeks ago that El Paso was one of his recruiting stops the following days, it ultimately was a trip that yielded a formidable dividend.



Four-star El Paso (Tex.) Del Valle High School quarterback Jake Fette announced Sunday evening that he is committing to the Sun Devils and becoming the first member of the school’s 2026 recruiting class.

ASU beat several Big 12 schools for Fette’s services, such as TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech, Houston, and Baylor, as well as old Pac-12 for Cal. Fette is ranked as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 32 prospect in the state of Texas.



Fete was offered on May 13 of this year and attended Arizona State’s recruiting camp a month later.

During his sophomore season in 2023 and a 9-2 campaign, Fette posted 2,465 passing yards, registering 27 touchdowns and five interceptions, while completing 61.8 percent of his passes (139 of 225). In three games in his current junior season, he has completed 59 percent of his passes for 612 yards, averaging 204 yards and tallying five touchdowns and no interceptions, as well as rushing for three scores, averaging 49.3 yards on the ground.

Ever since Dillingham arrived in Tempe prior to the 2023 season, ASU has made it a priority to recruit the Lone Star State, coining the popular social media phrase #Texas2Tempe. Fette's commitment is expected to greatly aid that trend in future classes.



In the 2023 class Arizona State landed six recruits from the state of Texas, in the 2024 class it had four pledges from that region and in the current 2025 class the Sun Devils have received commitments from four additional Texas players.