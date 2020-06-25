ASUDevils - Four-star point guard Tyrese Hunter speaks about his intrigue with ASU

On the same day Arizona State basketball secured its sixth commitment in the class of 2020 with the addition of 6-foot-8 power forward Pavlo Dziuba, a 16-year old from Ukraine, Tyrese Hunter, a four-star point guard from Wisconsin spoke about the possibility of playing in Tempe come 2021.

“Just seeing the possibility of AAU coming, (schools) just realized they have to start breaking down film and seeing guys they want,” Hunter said. “And I’m just one of the guys fortunate enough to be on the stage I’m in.”

Since ASU offered Hunter on June 10, Miami, UConn and Texas Tech extended an offer to the point guard, quickly following suit of coach Bobby Hurley’s lead and getting in on Hunter’s recruitment before it was too late.

But for the Sun Devils to make Hunter -- the no. 92 prospect in the country -- their first ‘21 commit, they’ll have to fend off 25 other programs, many of them being the proverbial bluebloods of the sport.

Hunter mentioned how lucky he was numerous times. He knows many of his own teammates needed the summer AAU season to get in front of coaches and rack up enough quality film to earn an offer. Hunter, on the other hand, is a four-star whose only problem is narrowing down his hoard of contenders.





But, for now, he admitted ASU is one of the programs recruiting him the hardest, one of the programs he would like to take an official visit to if he’s allowed.





“Since the offer, the relationship (with ASU) has grown big,” Hunter said. “I mean, they’re showing me how I could come in and impact as a freshman and come in and play. They’re just showing me how I can be comfortable with them.”





Hunter said his primary contacts within the Sun Devil program have been newly-hired assistant Anthony Coleman and Hurley, an important note considering the importance Hunter placed on developing a bond with the head coach.





He admitted that the Sun Devil coaches have preached to him that he needs to have a “pro mindset,” an easier sell for ASU this go-round than in previous years.

For one, Hurley is one of the best salesmen for high school point guards. Who better to learn the ropes of the position from than the NCAA’s all-time assist leader? On top of that, the Sun Devils sent two players to the NBA last year (Lu Dort and Zylan Cheatham) and are expected to have a few selections next year, most notably with five-star freshman Josh Christopher.





“The guys who go there don’t just go there and mess around. They have a goal, and their goal is to get to the next step. A lot of people are trying to get to the NBA, and you see (ASU) is producing a lot of players,” Hunter said. “(My brother) and I talk about that all the time. Like who is actually getting players to the next level … You want to go to a place where you know you can produce and get to the next level.”





Playing at St. Catherine’s High in Racine, Wisconsin, Hunter averaged nearly 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, numbers that led to some regarding him as the top guard in America’s Dairyland. He said he tries to model his game after NBA pros Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant, two smaller guards who have transformed into scoring wizards.





“I would (say I play) calm but intense,” Hunter said. “When I’m on the court, everybody goes off my energy. If I’m not playing with a lot of energy, everyone else on the court is going to be sluggish.”