ASUDevils - Four-star OL has ASU is in his top three, will visit Tempe in June

While numerous schools in Omaha opted against playing a football season in 2020-21, Deshawn Woods calendar suddenly freed up. So he joined the staff of the Junior Eagles youth football team in the area, coaching 7th graders alongside one of his mentors -- former Nebraska wingback Abdul Muhammad.

His biggest takeaway: “I learned how coaches see us … We complain a lot.”

Maturity came with the headset on, Woods noted, a perspective shift that can only help him going forward. The gig was great, too, because it allowed him to still practice, still be around the game despite his senior season being nixed.

“As I’m coaching the kids, I’m also working with the kids. I’m doing what I’m supposed to do while they’re doing it. I’m practicing, so they’re going to practice how I practice,” Woods said. “My coach also works at the Boys and Girls Club, and he had us working, working, working. I had like two or three camps, but other than that, we were just on the field working.”

It was Fundamentals 101 with coach Woods, and the kids had a stud to show them the ropes.

Woods is a four-star offensive lineman out of Central High (Neb.), ranked as the best player in the Cornhusker State, the 22nd-best offensive tackle in the nation, and a top-160 prospect in America. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound high school junior currently has 15 offers, 13 of which are from Power-5 schools.



On my break at work I got to talk to coach @ZakHill10 thank you for my 12th offer #FearTheFork pic.twitter.com/pgbeJfxAh4 — Deshawn woods (@Deshawnwoods8) June 4, 2020

“What makes me so effective is I intimidate people with how I look, talk and act. I’m a leader,” Woods said. “Another thing, I’m very aggressive.”

Yet for all Woods confidence in his game, he believes the high rankings attached to his name are premature.

“I still don’t think I am what they say I am. I just don’t believe what I’ve shown is what I can get to before I can get to before college,” Woods said. “I’m glad (my junior) season got thrown off because I was able to focus on some other things for my game … I get off the ball quickly already but just ending it with more toughness and finishing things. My footwork, my base technique for pass blocking, stuff like that.”