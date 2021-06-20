Four-star LB Devon Jackson says ASU felt like home during unofficial visit
Even for a school that has been pursuing him for nearly 15 months and he was extremely familiar with; there was still plenty for four-star Nebraska linebacker Devon Jackson to learn about the Sun Devils through his unofficial visit over the weekend. It was a much anticipated experience that, according to Jackson didn't disappoint.
“It was all that and then some, Jackson said. “The heat wasn’t like Nebraska where it’s humid and stuff. So it was hot, but it was different, and just that alone was a good experience. We went to different food spots…in the Midwest, there's no In-And-Out. My dad used to be a coach and travel around the country, and his favorite burger spot is In-And-Out. So, when my dad and I got here, he said, ‘that’s where we got to go!’ He’s been wanting to go out to In-And-Out for the last six, seven years. So he really liked it; I thought it was just alright.
“Seeing the campus, seeing the coaches in person for the first time…It’s one thing, talking to somebody on Zoom and FaceTime for so long, and he's still the person you know (from those calls). But it’s nothing to seeing that person and giving him a hug; it’s totally different. I knew coach Claiborne was a big guy, and I knew he played in the NFL. But seeing him in person…it just hits different. I know if I come there, my defensive coordinator (Antonio Pierce) has a Super Bowl ring and I’m gonna be coached by a Butkus Award winner (Chris Claiborne). It’s crazy and shocking to me.
“Meeting the players, the other linebackers, and stuff. I loved that experience, and it felt like home to me. I love all of it. I can’t really say anything else about it; there are no negatives about it. I can't write anything above anything. It's all A-plus to me.”
Jackson said that while ASU wasn't his first offer, and even though they were the sixth just school to extend a scholarship offer, the Sun Devils have made sure ever since March of 2020 to show him how coveted he is by the program.
“It’s not even just AP (Pierce) who reached out to me all this time,” Jackson explained, “even coach (Adam) Breneman, the tight ends coach, talks to me sometimes. (Defensive graduate assistant Steve) Coach Beard reaches out, and that’s why ASU separates itself from everyone else. At some schools, you just talked to the defensive coordinator or linebackers' coach. I can’t speak for all the schools, but they are not that many schools where the receivers’ coach and even the offensive coordinator wants to talk to you…and that says something about the school and that it is one big family, and that's what I like about it.”
The speedy linebacker who was measured 6-1 ¾ and 207 lbs. won both the Nebraska state title in 100m with a 10.57 mark and 200m clocking in at 21.63 seconds. Ironically or not, that was the same feat that his mother also achieved in Burke High School. His agility naturally doesn't peg him into one role or another, and Jackson is appreciative of the effect of keeping up with his track career has done to his play on the gridiron.
“The (ASU) coaches see me at the WILL linebacker, maybe even playing a little bit of MIKE,” Jackson described. “They are probably leaning more towards the WILL. I don't mind playing either. I've never played MIKE before and always played on the outside (linebacker). And in my senior year of high school (Due to COVID-19 Jackson's high school didn't play in 2020), I'm playing safety. So playing Mike will be different, but that's part of their job, to teach me to become the best football player I can be. So I'm not really worried about that. When the coaches saw me in person this weekend, they said I looked taller than what I actually am. They said my legs look longer, like I'm 6-3, and they helped me run a 10.5. Not that many players on defense, maybe some cornerbacks, can say they run that fast.
“I feel like football and track go hand in hand with each other. I honestly encourage a lot of football players to do it. And you know what I've seen and stuff on Twitter. I know a lot of football players, even my state, that do it. Some players just flat out don't know how to run, and their form is terrible. I feel like track teaches you that (correct running form). I've been doing it since I was 10 years old. But you see some football players, they run without their pads, and they were like little kids running out there. Track will make you a faster football player.”
Jackson was appreciative of the fact that he also got to learn about the program from a player’s perspective as well, interacting for most of his visit with junior linebacker Darien Butler.
“He’s a really chill guy,” Jackson noted. “Watching him on film, he may be the best defensive player on the team, and he’s a captain for a reason. There is a reason he started every game since he’s been here. Dude’s is a beast. It was great talking to him and seeing where’s his head is at, what he does during the season and during the summer. I took what he said and try to apply it to me.
“He told me how he applied himself when it comes to being on the field. He has that Marshawn Lynch-like mindset playing defense. It’s like if I hit you, and you get up, I didn't hit you hard enough. And it's just like, wow, ‘you're crazy.’ And I just thought about it, playing linebacker, you’re supposed to be the leader of the defense. And you’re really the king of the jungle, and that’s why you have that lion mindset.”
It’s no secret that ASU highlights the academic aspect of its program and its commitment to high graduation rates among the football team. Jackson confirmed that this was a topic that was talked about at length during his visit and made an impression.
“Talking to the academic coaches, you can tell that they really care about as a person, not just athletes,” Jackson commented. “ It’s not that they just care about what you do on the football field, and then when you step on the football field, nobody cares about you. They want you to get your degree more than anything. And that's also why they have the Scholar Baller (program). Where else do you see something like that? And they put it (Scholar Baller patch) on the jersey. that alone says something about Arizona State University.”
Jackson did visit Iowa State back in 2019, but Arizona State represents his first visit to any school this month. The only other trip he has scheduled is an official visit to Miami this weekend. The linebacker is on track to graduate his high school in December.
“I don’t have any other official visits set in the fall,” Jackson stated. “Miami and ASU are really my top-two schools. I’m going to come for my official visit to Arizona State for the USC game. I can’t wait for that.”
