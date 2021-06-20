Four-star LB Devon Jackson says ASU felt like home during unofficial visit

Even for a school that has been pursuing him for nearly 15 months and he was extremely familiar with; there was still plenty for four-star Nebraska linebacker Devon Jackson to learn about the Sun Devils through his unofficial visit over the weekend. It was a much anticipated experience that, according to Jackson didn't disappoint.

“It was all that and then some, Jackson said. “The heat wasn’t like Nebraska where it’s humid and stuff. So it was hot, but it was different, and just that alone was a good experience. We went to different food spots…in the Midwest, there's no In-And-Out. My dad used to be a coach and travel around the country, and his favorite burger spot is In-And-Out. So, when my dad and I got here, he said, ‘that’s where we got to go!’ He’s been wanting to go out to In-And-Out for the last six, seven years. So he really liked it; I thought it was just alright.

“Seeing the campus, seeing the coaches in person for the first time…It’s one thing, talking to somebody on Zoom and FaceTime for so long, and he's still the person you know (from those calls). But it’s nothing to seeing that person and giving him a hug; it’s totally different. I knew coach Claiborne was a big guy, and I knew he played in the NFL. But seeing him in person…it just hits different. I know if I come there, my defensive coordinator (Antonio Pierce) has a Super Bowl ring and I’m gonna be coached by a Butkus Award winner (Chris Claiborne). It’s crazy and shocking to me.

“Meeting the players, the other linebackers, and stuff. I loved that experience, and it felt like home to me. I love all of it. I can’t really say anything else about it; there are no negatives about it. I can't write anything above anything. It's all A-plus to me.”

Jackson said that while ASU wasn't his first offer, and even though they were the sixth just school to extend a scholarship offer, the Sun Devils have made sure ever since March of 2020 to show him how coveted he is by the program.

“It’s not even just AP (Pierce) who reached out to me all this time,” Jackson explained, “even coach (Adam) Breneman, the tight ends coach, talks to me sometimes. (Defensive graduate assistant Steve) Coach Beard reaches out, and that’s why ASU separates itself from everyone else. At some schools, you just talked to the defensive coordinator or linebackers' coach. I can’t speak for all the schools, but they are not that many schools where the receivers’ coach and even the offensive coordinator wants to talk to you…and that says something about the school and that it is one big family, and that's what I like about it.”

The speedy linebacker who was measured 6-1 ¾ and 207 lbs. won both the Nebraska state title in 100m with a 10.57 mark and 200m clocking in at 21.63 seconds. Ironically or not, that was the same feat that his mother also achieved in Burke High School. His agility naturally doesn't peg him into one role or another, and Jackson is appreciative of the effect of keeping up with his track career has done to his play on the gridiron.

