Four-star forward Marcus Jackson talks Sun Devil pledge

Just over a week before the April signing period begins, Arizona State has landed its highest-ranked prospect in the 2025 class. 6-foot-9 four-star forward Marcus Jackson, a former Maryland commit and top 75 prospect in his class, has committed to ASU following his visit to Tempe.

“A lot of people were on my side with the commitment,” Jackson said, “my mom, my dad, the coaching staff, my teammates, former teammates, they were all telling me about the school, and I felt like it was a great choice. It’s a great area, a great spot to be at…I feel like it's just a great place all around the board, so I wanted to be part of that.





“Coach (Jerrance) Howard is recruiting me, and I like how he was right there guiding me through everything, just sitting there watching practice with me, and I feel like that was a big step for the younger guys like me trying to get into college and knowing what they're getting themselves into. He told me that if you go hard in practice, the game's going to be easy.”





Jackson played this past season at Raleigh (NC) Word Of God Christian Academy, the same high school as current ASU guard sophomore Trevor Best. Their friendship certainly played a factor in ASU's new addition decision process.





“Hearing from him and his experience being on the college floor helped,” Jackson remarked. “He talked about the speed, and how the pace of the game was just faster, because it's different, and more developed than high school. He told me that I needed to come in with a healthy mindset and be ready to work.





“Coach Howard said that I can bring a lot, I could play all around the floor and do anything you need me to do, rebound, block shots, push the ball, get my teammates involved, shoot the three, shoot the midrange, attack the glass, I'm willing to do it all. I’ll play any role Coach Hurley wants me to play."





Jackson, who grew up in Baltimore, did commit to his home school, the University of Maryland, but decided to decommit after two months and was candid about his decision.





“The recruiting process was hard at the time,” Jackson recalled. “I felt like there was a lot of pressure on my shoulders. If I went to Maryland, I'm going to have to instantly make an impact because I'm a Baltimore kid. If I go there and not make an impact, I'm going to look bad in a sense.





“Once I decommitted, I felt like other schools were offering me, and they expected less from me because I didn’t grow up there. If I go somewhere where I know that I'm comfortable, I know I will have less pressure from the start and then play better. I had Memphis, Seton Hall, and Fresno State on the line…I had a couple of good options, but I felt like ain't nobody really was topping ASU. I’m ready to play for Coach Hurley, and willing to listen to whatever he needs from me and follow whatever instructions I need to follow.”





The Sun Devils have lost the freshmen trio of Joson Sanon, Ameir Ali, and Jayden Quaintance to the portal, as well as junior forward Shawn Phillips, junior guard Austin Nunez, junior guard Brycen Long, and redshirt freshman Brandon Grander. The latter two did not suit up for any of ASU's games this past season.





Best is the only scholarhio player who has announced his return. Senior guard Adam Miller, who was honored on the team’s Senior Night, has yet to enter the portal, although he’s not expected to return for Arizona State this upcoming season.





ASU has three previous transfer additions: Oakland forward Allen Mukeba, Cal State-Northridge forward Marcus Adams, who has two years of eligibility, and Pepperdine guard Maurice Odum, who has one year of eligibility. Jackson joins three other 2025 class commits, Rivals150 forward Jaion Pitt, 7-foot center Fridrik Leo Curtis, and forward Kash Polk.