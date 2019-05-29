The sense of urgency is true for any college athlete, let alone junior college transfers with just two years to play. Khalid Thomas, who was choosing between ASU and Oregon, had to make sure that his decision would truly be the best fit for him. The Sun Devils ultimately presented that exact scenario to him as he announced his pledge in social media video Wednesday afternoon.



“I just like how Arizona State has everything set up for me,” Thomas said, “they have the up and down style of play and that fits me better, and that presents the best opportunity for me. That’s the style of play I shine in the most. The atmosphere I saw on my visit was great. This is a program on the rise and I’m trying to help them out. “I have a chip on my shoulder because I feel a lot of people sleep on JUCO guys. So, I have something to prove and I’m ready to come in and do that. I’m very excited to come down there and start working.” Thomas unofficially visited his home state of Oregon last Saturday and followed that with an official visit to the Sun Devils the next day. He said that he arrived at his decision yesterday morning and he shot his announcement video last night. “It was a little hard keeping it a secret,” Thomas said laughing. Thomas is the proverbial stretch forward who is a skilled sharpshooter. As a freshman for the College of Southern Idaho, he averaged 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range. This past season the forward missed nearly half of his sophomore campaign due to injury, which caused his numbers to drop somewhat to an average of 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 35 percent on three-pointers.