In the past, ASU legacies joining the Sun Devils’ basketball squad have been quite rare but lately seem to be the norm in Tempe. Arizona State’s 2019 team will feature true freshman Jaelen House, son of former Pac-10 Player of the Year and the school’s all-time scoring leader Eddie House. Next season ASU will add the grandson of Sun Devil great Joe Caldwell, Marcus Bagley, to its ranks following his Monday announcement that he has committed to the school.

If I never do nothing ima rep where I’m from! COMMITTED 😈 pic.twitter.com/dvcm1nnDCJ — Marcus Bagley (@bagleymarcus23) July 29, 2019

2020 Top-50 Prospect Marcus Bagley is headed to Arizona State University. @bagleymarcus23 pic.twitter.com/BQQMZZZ41A — TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) July 29, 2019



The Top-50 prospect who grew up in Tempe and attended Corona Del Sol High School officially visited ASU on April 23rd. He recently cut down his list of schools to include Arizona and Cal, as he chose ASU over its two Pac-12 foes. Florida State and Pitt were Bagley’s other offers, and both L.A. schools among other programs were showing interest this year in Bagley as well. Bagley is the brother of former Duke standout Marvin Bagley, who following his lone year with the Blue Devils was picked 2nd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft and currently plays for the Sacramento Kings. The younger Bagley moved with his family closer to his older brother and has been attending Sacramento (Calif.) Sheldon High School. As a junior there he averaged 19.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.