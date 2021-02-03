Committing sight unseen wasn’t unique to four-star defensive back Isaiah Johnson. Among the 2021 prospects, this scenario was prevalent as the pandemic elicited a recruiting dead period that has been ongoing for nearly 11 months now. But all throughout the recruiting process and the bond he developed with ASU’s defensive backs coach, Chris Hawkins, signing his Letter of Intent with the Sun Devils today was merely a natural conclusion to a long and effective recruiting process.

“I can't wait to see it,” Johnson told us prior to making his pledge to Arizona State official. “The coaching staff and myself are all on board on the same mission. It's a cool vibe out there; it's really smooth. Coach Hawk and I talk some football here and there, but we know that football isn't everything in life, so we talk about life besides football too. When we talk, we always keep it cool and just talk. He talks to me about being in better condition and knows that I can be a great player because he's been through what I'm going through. He puts it all on me, and I basically just have to follow the script.”

“I feel that I am the number one corner in the country, and you guys just hadn't seen me play in 2020,” Johnson remarked. “I feel that I'm the best, and I can wait to show you guys that. I'm a long player who attacks the ball, and lately, as I meet more new people, I'm training hard and learning more about the basics and mechanics. I play with a lot of patience, but something I need to work on is staying lower, and that's something that will come with better conditioning like coach Hawk said.”

Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 174-pounder who played his junior season in Bluefield, West Virginia before moving to Playa Del Ray, Calif., and was the top player in West Virginia at the time. He is the highest rated prospect in ASU’s 2021 recruiting class, and even though he is more than a year removed from playing competitively, he was still selected to the 2021 Army All-American game.

“Johnson was at last year’s Rivas Five-Star Challenge, and he really showed off why length and instincts can be such great assets for defensive backs,” Friedman said. “Maybe not the most technically sound prospect last year, this year (2020) would have given Johnson the chance to show off his development and prove that he will be ready very early in his career to compete at the college level.”

Johnson chose the Sun Devils over more than two dozen other programs, including the stacked quartet of USC, Oklahoma, Georgia, and LSU that ASU rounded out to make up Johnson’s top five.

"Johnson brings a lot of length to the cornerback position and is a true playmaker on the football field," said Recruiting Analyst Alec Simpson. "He does a great job of tracking the ball in space and making plays while the football is still in the air. This is also a prospect that isn't afraid to get physical with his opponents and make his presence known. Being a ballhawk and having that physical component to the cornerback position will really pay off when facing the high-quality aerial attacks of the Pac-12 conference. Johnson is a highly touted recruit, and for good reason. He brings that confidence and ability to make plays at the defensive back position that will translate well at the next level.





"The first play on tape, Johnson turns into a receiver and high-points the football at the opposite 45-yard line for an interception. He then weaves through numerous defenders and scores from 55 yards out. Johnson offers a high level of athleticism to the defensive back position that makes him a standout as soon as his highlight reel hits play.





"Even as one of the top recruits in the country, there are still some components to his game that need improvement. I would like to see Johnson add some weight. He has a wide frame for a 6-1 guy, and with that added bulk, he could be a lot more aggressive with his hands amongst blockers. The added strength would also allow him to drive his defenders back a few yards rather than having to wait for his teammates to finish the play.





"ASU beat some powerhouse programs to land the services of this cornerback and Johnson will surely be a recruit that will contribute early for the Sun Devils."





The defensive back said that the transition from West Virginia to Los Angeles wasn’t an eye-opener because he did previously live in Atlanta, so he was accustomed to living in a big city. Nonetheless, one would assume that not being able to play his senior season at Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard, due to California's state restrictions on high school football, was ultimately a much tougher adjustment. Johnson, who did decide to skip his senior season altogether and not suit up before he arrives to ASU is able to see the big picture under these circumstances.





“I came here to better myself and get away from an environment that wasn't really great for me,” Johnson admitted. “I have a great routine, and I work out every day. Like I said before I just follow the script. I would have liked to play football my senior season. It would have been great. I don't want to sound selfish but not having to play football gave me an opportunity to focus more on myself. It allowed me to work more on my techniques and my mechanics…just stuff that you can’t work on as much if you played a senior season. So I'm not really trippin’ to not play my senior season.”





And what will Johnson look forward to the most once he arrives in Tempe this June? For someone who has been rolling with the punches for months now, the answer he provides is as pragmatic as you would expect it to be.





“Playing,” he replied. “I need some snaps. But that's on me coming in and really studying the playbook. It's going to come down to stuff like that so I can get on the field and play. It's going to feel pretty good, and I can't wait to get on the field. You guys haven't seen me play in a minute.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!