ASUDevils - Four-star DB Isaiah Johnson becomes ASU’s highest-ranked 2021 commit

On Monday afternoon, Arizona State received its highest-ranked 2021 commitment with a pledge from Isaiah Johnson, a four-star cornerback from Southern California via West Virginia.

Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 174-pounder who played his junior season in Bluefield, West Virginia before moving to Playa Del Ray, Calif., is a Rivals’ top-100 prospect who comes in as the No. 8 cornerback in the country and was the top player in West Virginia.

Johnson marks the Sun Devils 19th commitment in the Class of ’21, choosing the Sun Devils over more than two dozen other programs, including the stacked quartet of USC, Oklahoma, Georgia, and LSU that ASU rounded out to make up Johnson’s top five.

The four-star prospect struck up a quick forming and an excellent relationship with ASU’s newly-hired defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins, a 25-year old product of Southern California who has used his knowledge and experience around the Los Angeles area to form bonds with kids in one of the nation’s top recruiting footprints.

Hawkins has made it a point in this recruiting class to pursue and secure the services of taller defensive backs, and with Johnson’s pledge, that goal has been accomplished. ASU’s two other commits at this position Tommi Hill (6-2) and RJ Regan (6-0), do fit the physical requirements the Sun Devils have set forth for this group of newcomers.

Johnson not only brings a high level of expectations, to the table but will also have ample opportunities to showcase his skills upon his Tempe arrival. Both Jack Jones and Chase Lucas -- ASU’s starting cornerbacks in 2020 -- are in their final year of eligibility, which means Johnson, Regan, and Hill will all be part of a tight competition for first-team duties. And when it comes to Johnson, Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman states that the Sun Devils’ recent addition is undoubtedly up to the task. “Johnson was at last year’s Rivas Five-Star Challenge, and he really showed off why length and instincts can be such great assets for defensive backs,” Friedman said. “Maybe not the most technically sound prospect last year, this year (2020) would have given Johnson the chance to show off his development and prove that he will be ready very early in his career to compete at the college level.”