ASUDevils - Four-star center Enoch Boakye commits to ASU hoops

Four-star center Enoch Boakye made his second and likely final commitment on Thursday, as the former Michigan State commit announced his intention to re-classify and sign with Arizona State as a member of the 2021 class. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Sun Devils are getting and what the news means on a macro level.

WHAT ARIZONA STATE IS GETTING:

Boakye’s frame is striking as the 6-foot-10 center continues to add muscle to his 255-pound build. The fact that he pairs his size with an unbelievably good motor and impressive ball skills is what gives him a chance to be elite. He’s at his best in the low-post and on the glass for now, but he’s developing moves in the high-post and certainly has the size and athleticism to become a rim-protector for the Sun Devils. The Canadian big was impressed during a virtual visit with ASU earlier this month and feels like the kind of prospect that could play big minutes in the Pac 12 from the moment he steps on campus in Tempe. Boakye’s reclassification into 2021 is massive news for an ASU team that could use the help in the paint immediately.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BIGGER PICTURE:

A former Michigan State commit, Boakye was in high demand the moment he backed off his pledge to the Spartans. Oklahoma State, Illinois, Maryland, and Texas Tech all inserted themselves into the mix but were ultimately edged out by Bobby Hurley’s program. The recruiting victory is a significant one, to say the least, because it comes on the heels of a wildly disappointing 11-14 season, which could have stunted any momentum building in Tempe. Not only was the dreadful campaign not a death blow on the recruiting trail, but the Sun Devils now have a skilled big with a possible NBA ceiling around which to build in the years ahead.

COACH’S CORNER:

“He’s a big, physical human being. He’s all of 255 pounds. I think if the NBA drafted him today, he’d be ready to score 10 points in the NBA and grab 10 rebounds right now. That’s how I feel about it. He’s getting better every day.” -- George Harris High School head coach George Aramide.