Formidable defensive backs unit's performance matching high expectations

The performance of Arizona State’s secondary through the first week and a half of fall camp has been akin to the type of security at Area 51 just a few hundred odd miles to the northwest.





Locked down.





And while the ultra-secretive United States Air Force facility has more questions than answers; there is nothing classified about the strengths of this Sun Devil secondary.





The core base of the unit is made up entirely of seniors, which brings an irreplaceable amount of experience and leadership. Chase Lucas and Jack Jones man the wings, the perfect match of high-octane play and ceaseless in-game chirping. DeAndre Pierce and Evan Fields hawk the backfield, a combo that briefly exhibited its natural chemistry during ASU’s four games last season. Together, all four defensive backs make up the beating heart of the defense on the communication front and set the tone physically in coverage.





And for as many curveballs Zak Hill has thrown in their direction over the last eight days, it has been chiefly a no-fly zone in Tempe.





“Every day, we always compete,” Pierce said. “Nobody wants to give up a catch; nobody wants to give up a touchdown. Everybody is trying to figure out who’s trying to make the biggest play.”





It has been such a lopsided affair that junior safety Kejuan Markham was asked if he felt sorry for the offense.





“Yeah, sometimes I do,” Markham chuckled, “but I know we are the best that they are gonna see, so I know we’re gonna get them better every day.”





Markham has had an especially impressive camp as the primary second-team rover. On Wednesday, Markham floated in front of Bryan Thompson from his position in Cover-2, jumping the vertical route for an interception that managed to slip from his fingertips at the last second.





Pass breakups have been in abundance for everyone at practice. The same night, Lucas recorded three in a brilliant display of the skills and technique he has honed over his five years with the program. However, the super senior’s biggest attribute has been his vocalness at practice. Lucas inspires the team before each practice with a fiery speech, with “take somebody’s position” serving as his staple closing phrase.





“Chase raises the bar every day,” cornerback Jordan Clark said. “All of us want to be the best player in the room, and that’s why we are so competitive. It's just every day, man; he just comes and works and shows why he’s one of the best in the country. With him being vocal, and when he says stuff, people listen, people move around.”





While Lucas’ leadership is an evident facet of the secondary, Fields’ versatility around the formation has also made an impression. Pierce said he admires his teammate’s physicality and adaptability to provide a presence toward the line and also hold his ground one on one in coverage.





“Evan is a jack of all trades,” Pierce said. “He’s in the box; he’s in the post; his man coverage is outstanding. I mean, there really isn’t anything Evan can’t do. It’s really up to him how great he wants to be; that’s how skilled he is. With how he’s been out here working at practice and everything, I can’t wait to see him on the field.”





Iron sharpens iron, and the defensive backs gave credit to the receivers that have challenged them so far. A popular name amongst the group was Johnny Wilson, whose stature alone is a major obstacle for the guy lining up across from him.





“You can’t teach height and certain things like that,” Pierce said. “When trying to guard a 6-7 receiver, there are certain moves and certain things you just can’t cover. You kind of just gotta put up your best and hope you can make the play.”





Hill will often motion larger receivers into the slot to isolate a matchup and create a mismatch on smaller defensive backs such as Clark. It’s a battle the redshirt sophomore embraces. Although the obvious difference in height and weight serves as a chain-moving crutch for the offense at times, the second-year cornerback has also showcased his ability to make plays as well. A day ago, he went fully horizontal as he laid out in front of tight end Curtis Hodges, proving his quickness can be an effective counter to size.





“I’m not really trying to get in a wrestling match with Johnny or Curtis,” Clark laughed. “I just use my feet to compete. That side stuff doesn't really matter too much.”





Another obstacle has been the transition to learning from a new position coach halfway through camp. Donnie Henderson has assumed Chris Hawkins’ place as interim defensive backs coach, with Hawkins placed on administrative leave. Despite their different approaches, it’s a shift that appears to have been seamless for the group.





“He’s for sure more old school,” Markham said. “But that’s good. I feel like that’s something we need.”





“He coached a Louisiana great in Ed Reed, somebody that I look up to,” Clark said. “He’s a Hall of Famer, so I don’t need to say much more than that. He knows football inside and out, he knows defensive back inside and out, so I think he’s definitely made me a better football player.”





No matter who is instructing the unit, expectations remain the same. The desire to bring home a Pac-12 Championship persists as a lingering motivator. The way those aspirations become reality is through the establishment of the defense as the driving force of Sun Devil football.





“A big thing for us that we talk about is being the hammer,” Clark said. “Never be the nail, be the hammer. We want to impose our will on everybody we play.”





While Clark said he did not have his eye on the stat sheet, Pierce has already targeted a specific number he wants to reach in 2021.





“The top defenses always have 30,” Pierce said. “In my opinion, 30 sacks and 30 takeaways really dominate on the defensive side.”





The manner in which the secondary is shaping up in practice, their play should give opposing offenses plenty to think about in the days leading up to game day.





“We want when they turn on the film to be like ‘we do not want to go out there,’” Clark emphasized. “That’s our goal.”





