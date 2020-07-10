ASUDevils - Former USC WR pledge Velltray Jefferson receives an ASU offer

Thursday of this week marked the first meaningful contact Arizona State has made with Fresno wide receiver Velltray Jefferson, and it was one that netted a scholarship offer for a player that has already received attention from several Pac-12 programs.

After a conversation with @Coach_Garnett7 I am extremely Blessed and Excited to say I’ve received offer #14 from the Arizona State University🔱 Sun Devils 😈#ForksUp🔱 pic.twitter.com/SwdVd0p4Yy — TVJ🎥🎈 (@velltrayj03) July 9, 2020

“This was the first time I talked to any of the coaches there (at ASU),” Jefferson said. “They told me that they see me as an athlete. That’s the position they have listed for me. I don’t care if I play on offense or defense. Coach Garnett thinks that I can bring a lot to the table, line up at the slot or play at tight end; if I play on defense, I can be a linebacker. “I watched ASU a lot on TV, especially their wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Finn Collins, the quarterback that committed to them, is someone I know from playing 7x7 with him. He told me that he likes ASU, and that was a dream come true getting that offer.” As a big target in the passing game, Jefferson has shown the ability to be physical not only in shielding defenders from the ball but also overpowering tacklers. While receivers his size don’t usually stretch the field, Jefferson is quick enough to win some foot races with linebackers.