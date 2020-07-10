ASUDevils - Former USC WR pledge Velltray Jefferson receives an ASU offer

Former USC WR pledge Velltray Jefferson receives an ASU offer
Thursday of this week marked the first meaningful contact Arizona State has made with Fresno wide receiver Velltray Jefferson, and it was one that netted a scholarship offer for a player that has already received attention from several Pac-12 programs.
After a conversation with @Coach_Garnett7 I am extremely Blessed and Excited to say I’ve received offer #14 from the Arizona State University🔱 Sun Devils 😈#ForksUp🔱 pic.twitter.com/SwdVd0p4Yy— TVJ🎥🎈 (@velltrayj03) July 9, 2020
“This was the first time I talked to any of the coaches there (at ASU),” Jefferson said. “They told me that they see me as an athlete. That’s the position they have listed for me. I don’t care if I play on offense or defense. Coach Garnett thinks that I can bring a lot to the table, line up at the slot or play at tight end; if I play on defense, I can be a linebacker.
“I watched ASU a lot on TV, especially their wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Finn Collins, the quarterback that committed to them, is someone I know from playing 7x7 with him. He told me that he likes ASU, and that was a dream come true getting that offer.”
As a big target in the passing game, Jefferson has shown the ability to be physical not only in shielding defenders from the ball but also overpowering tacklers. While receivers his size don’t usually stretch the field, Jefferson is quick enough to win some foot races with linebackers.
“I’m a versatile player that can play both on offense and defense,” Jefferson described, “and I’m also a physical player.”
Jefferson committed in June of 2019 to USC on the same day he landed an offer during the Trojans’ camp. His primary recruiter John Baxter was fired after USC’s bowl-game loss to Iowa, which led to Jefferson’s decommitment in February of this year. Jefferson noted that if USC did decide to re-recruit him that he would consider the Trojans as an option.
Utah, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State are the other Power 5 programs that are recruiting the wide receiver the hardest. Arizona, Colorado, Fresno State, Nevada ad New Mexico mark some of his other offers. Jefferson hasn’t visited any of his suitors, in large part due to the recruiting dead period lasting nearly all of spring and summer.
“I do want to take all of my five official visits,” Jefferson stated. “But I don’t have any plans now which schools I’m going to check out. It also depends on what kind of (new) offers I’ll be getting. Arizona State is one school that I for sure want to check out because I’ve never been there before. I really don’t know much about them.
“I’m looking for a good academic school that is going to help me get my diploma and a school that makes me feel like home.”
