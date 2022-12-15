ASU's front five is a unit that, between the exhaustion of eligibility and the transfer portal has lost a handful of players from the two-deep of last year’s roster. The addition of former Nevada right tackle Aaron Frost helps dull those personnel losses.

The 6-5 306-pound Frost, who prepped at Long Beach Poly (Calif.) High School was the Wolfpack’s left tackle and a three-year starter between the 2019-21 season. He was an All-Mountain West Second Team selection in both 2020 and 2021. This past season he medically redshirted due to an injury suffered in preseason camp after starting 36 games, including 34 straight. He was named to the Outland Trophy 2022 preseason watch list, given to the nation’s top offensive lineman.





In 2021, he appeared in all 13 games, aiding Nevada’s passing attack to post the sixth-best passing offense in the country, 8th in red zone offense (0.922) as well as the 17th in scoring offense among FBS teams (35.7 ppg). As a true freshman in 2018, he played in seven games for the Wolf Pack, starting in two. He was part of an offensive line that ranked 14th in the FBS in the regular season, only allowing 1.17 sacks per game.