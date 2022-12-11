Former BYU LB Tate Romney transferring to ASU (Twitter Photo/@tatekromney)

The first week of the December transfer portal period culminated with two more local additions to the ranks in Tempe, BYU linebacker Tate Romney and USC wide receiver Jake Smith, both of whom were standouts at Chandler High School and Notre Dame Prep, respectively.

The 6-3 220-pound Romney redshirted at BYU this past season after arriving in Provo following an LDS mission. Among the 2020 recruiting class, he was ranked in the top 25 list of in-state prospects and No. 51 among high school outside linebackers nationally.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQhISEgRXhjaXRlZCB0byBiZSBhIFN1biBEZXZpbCEg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BU1VGb290YmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVNVRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWd1YW5vcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AYWd1YW5vczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9L ZW5ueURpbGxpbmdoYW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtlbm55RGls bGluZ2hhbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0hvbWV0b3duSGVybz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0hvbWV0b3duSGVybzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0NKTTJVUDhZclMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DSk0yVVA4WXJTPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFRhdGUgUm9tbmV5IChAdGF0ZWtyb21uZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGF0ZWtyb21uZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDE3 NzcyMDM3MzM0NzUzMjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In 2019, his last year with the Wolves and during an undefeated season, Romney paced Chandler High with 115 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, and seven sacks. Romney played two years under then-Chandler head coach and current ASU running backs coach Shaun Aguano, an aspect that naturally weighed heavily in his decision to join the Sun Devils. The linebacker was part of a Wolves squad that won three consecutive state championships.

*** In two years for the University of Texas, Jake Smith saw action in 20 games, hauling 48 receptions for 568 yards and nine touchdowns. He transferred to USC in 2021, but a foot injury in spring practice sidelined him that year. He sat out the 2022 season as he was working on completing his degree. Thus, he’s expected to arrive at ASU as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility.

Jake Smith is completing his degree at USC and will arrive at ASU with two years of eligibility (USC Athletics Photo)

Jake Smith had one of the most illustrious careers of any local high school player, culminating with the prestigious Gatorade National Player of the Year, an award he won in his senior season in 2018.

Smith was a bona fide offensive weapon who, in his last year for Notre Dame Prep playing mostly wide receiver, posted 1,070 yards receiving and 741 yards rushing, and along with kickoff and punt returner duties, accumulated an eye-popping 2,349 all-purpose yards. He also scored a total of 39 touchdowns during that campaign.

*** The list of transfers to date, for now, all local, that ASU has landed (that is public knowledge):

DL Tristan Monday (Transferred from Wisconsin/prepped at Saguaro HS) LB Krew Jackson (Kansas State/Queen Creek HS) P Josh Carlson (Nex Mexico State/Gilbert HS) LS Slater Zellers (Cal/Notre Dame Prep) RB DeCarlos Brooks (Cal/Chandler HS) QB Jacob Conover (BYU/Chandler HS) LB Tate Romney (BYU/Chandler HS) WR Jake Smith (Texas/USC/Notre Dame Prep)